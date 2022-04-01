Theatre Three to Present STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Theatre Three located at 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson presents 'Steel Magnolias' by Robert Harling, running April 9 to May 7, 2022

Come on down to Truvy's Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby's wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life's many challenges.

Steel Magnolias is alternately hilarious and touching and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength that binds these ladies together. Stop by for some great laughs and unforgettable friendship.

The cast includes Marci Bing (Clairee), Ginger Dalton (Ouiser), Michelle Labozzetta (Shelby), Linda May (M'Lynn), and Stephanie Moreau (Truvy).

For more information and tickets, please visit www.theatrethree.com, or Call the Box Office @ 631-928-9100.