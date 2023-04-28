Theatre Three Presents CINDERELLA Next Month

Theatre Three located at 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson presents, 'Cinderella'.

Performances run May 27 - June 17, 2023,Saturdays May 27, June 3, 10, 17 @ 11:00 am, and Sunday June 11 @ 3:00 pm. There will be a Sensory Sensitive Performance: Sunday, June 4 @ 11:00 am.

Back by popular demand - Theatre Three closes the children's theatre season with its original retelling of the poor waif CINDERELLA. The classic love story finds its power in a pumpkin, a palace, a prince - and a young girl whose belief in herself can overcome any obstacle. When her Fairy Godmother adds a dash of excitement, the magical possibilities are endless. Don't miss this musical enchantment for the entire family.

For more information, please contact the Box Office at 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com