The Museum at Bethel Woods to Participate in Blue Star Museums Initiative

The Museum at Bethel Woods will be a participant in this year's Blue Star Museums initiative, which provides free admission to the nation's active-duty military personnel and their families. The 2021 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15th, 2021, and end on Labor Day, Monday, September 6th, 2021.

Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums nationwide.

"Like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year," said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "We are grateful to Bethel Woods for their leadership in strengthening community through their participation in the Blue Star Museums program this summer."

Blue Star Museums include children's museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating institutions will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register throughout the summer.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of the Blue Star Museums 2021 program! Thank you to Bethel Woods for participating in this impactful and highly anticipated program," said Kathy RothDouquet, CEO Blue Star Families. "Because of the Center and their counterparts in the arts community, military families have the opportunity to create special memories and experience the arts again!"

Located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, The Museum at Bethel Woods explores the social, political, cultural, and musical transformations of the 1960s while drawing connections to the issues that continue to affect the world today. It features an award-winning permanent collection, evolving exhibits, and engaging programs.

In addition to the Main Exhibit, The Museum proudly presents the 2021 Special Exhibit Lights, Color, Fashion: Psychedelic Posters and Patterns of 1960s San Francisco, which showcases a phenomenal ensemble of San Francisco rock posters and fashion gathered by collector Gary Westford. The collection highlights the kaleidoscopic years of 1964 to 1972, featuring rock posters by all of the "Big Five" poster artists, a black light poster room, and light show.

More information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and planning a museum visit is available online: www.BethelWoodsCenter.org

Museum Hours:

Thru December 31: Open 7 days a week, 10 AM - 5 PM

Please note The Museum will open to the public at 10:30 AM on the second Saturday of each month because of Sensory-Friendly Museum Days.