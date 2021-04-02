The John W. Engeman Theater Partners with Long Island Cares, Inc. for Music Box of Meals Initiative

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport has announced that they have joined forces with Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, Looney Tunes Records and the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in support of the Music Box of Meals Initiative, provided by Long Island Cares - the Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank.

The Music Box of Meals program provides free emergency food boxes to local entertainment industry workers in need of assistance due to venue closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The boxes are provided by the Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank, which is operated by Long Island Cares. The program was established by the Music Industry Council to address ongoing concern for the needs of local artists, many of whom have been surviving on little to no income during the pandemic.

"The John W. Engeman Theater is very honored to partner with Long Island Cares to help bring food to people in need from the artistic and creative community of Long Island," said Richard Dolce, one of the owners of the John W. Engeman Theater. "It has been a challenging year for everyone and initiatives such as this will go a long way towards helping artists until they are able to go back to work on a consistent basis."

The pre-packaged food boxes are available to all Long Island residents working in the music, theatrical, and entertainment industries. To pick up one of the boxes, please call Long Island Cares directly at (631) 582-3663 x142. They will direct people to one of the following locations:

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport - 250 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768

Looney Tunes Records - 31 Brookdale Avenue, West Babylon, NY 11704

Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall - 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh, NY 11793

The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY 11772

Long Island Cares was founded in 1980 by the late Harry Chapin. Long Island Cares continues its commitment to addressing the needs of all Long Islanders facing hardships as a result of the pandemic. To date, the organization has served over 178,000 people who had previously not sought our assistance. They have distributed almost 17 million pounds of food within the last year and have seen and increase in food insecurity on Long Island by over 51%.

If you or someone you know is in need of emergency food assistance, contact Long Island Cares at 631-582-FOOD (3663) or visit www.LICares.org.