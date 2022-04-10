The CM Performing Arts Center Announces 49th Season

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their upcoming 49th Main Stage Season in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. Check their website regarding when tickets go on sale and auditions will be held. www.CMPAC.com

BYE BYE BIRDIE: Running August 6 - August 20

Rock star Conrad Birdie is the biggest thing to top the charts. Women love him, men want to be him and teenage girls around the country scream with glee at the mere mention of his name. But when the United States Army drafts Birdie, manager Albert Peterson sees his meal ticket preparing to fly the coop (much to the delight of longtime love Rose Alvarez, who can't wait for Albert to ditch the music biz and become something respectable, like an English teacher). Desperate for a publicity stunt big enough to help them survive Birdie's departure, Albert and Rose hatch a plan: send Conrad to small-town America to plant his goodbye kiss on one lucky fan for the entire world to see. Their selection of super fan Kim Macafee sends the wholesome enclave of Sweet Apple, Ohio into chaos. Kim's boyfriend, Hugo, can't take the humiliation of his lady love's televised lip-lock. Rose can't take another minute of Albert's distracted ways. And Sweet Apple can't take its teens' riotous rebellion, inspired by the arrival of bad-boy Birdie. Will Sweet Apple ever be the same?

CABARET: Running September 17 - October 1

Based on a book by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret tells the story of a seedy nightclub in 1930's Berlin where a young English performer strikes up a relationship with an American writer, all while a zealous Master of Ceremonies commands the action at the Kit Kat Klub.

MATILDA, THE MUSICAL: October 15 - November 5

Based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book of the same name, Matilda follows Matilda Wormwood, a bright little girl who immerses herself in books. Matilda is discarded and belittled by her dimwitted parents-her father insists on calling her a boy and harps on her "stupidity" for preferring reading to watching the telly-and her hostile headmistress, the outrageous and wicked Miss Trunchbull. Reclusive, but with an ever-growing imagination and sharp mind, and with a caring protector in her teacher Miss Honey, Matilda dreams of a better life, daring to take a stand against unjust forces and to grasp her destiny in her own, tiny hands.

THE WIZARD OF OZ: November 19 - December 18

After a tornado hurls through Kansas, Dorothy Gale and her dog, Toto, are swept away from their home to the colorful and vibrant Land of Oz. In order to find their way back home, they must embark on a journey to the Emerald City, where the Wizard of Oz resides.