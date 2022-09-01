The Argyle Theatre to Present AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Beginning in September

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS will be the final show of the season for Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre. Directed by Evan Pappas, Choreographed and Co-Directed by Shannon Lewis with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield, An American in Paris is inspired by the Academy-Award-winning 1951 film, the new stage musical features a ravishing score by George and Ira Gershwin and a fresh, sophisticated book by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas.

An American in Paris begins performances on September 15 in advance of its opening night on September 17 and will run through October 23, 2022 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

Set in the French capital in the wake of World War II, An American in Paris tells the romantic story of a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl, and an indomitable European city - each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of international conflict.

"After the dynamic success of Footloose at The Argyle, An American in Paris is the perfect way to continue that dynamic to end our current season. We have, yet again, assembled a first-rate team of actors, singers, and dancers that will truly entertain audiences."

Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

The cast includes Brandon Haagenson* (Off-Bway: Afterglow. National Tour: Beauty and the Beast), Helen Krushinski (Regional: Joseph...; Oklahoma!), Jacob Ben-Shmuel* (Regional: Godspell), Max Kuenzer (Argyle's Footloose. Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Elizabeth Brady* (National Tour: R & H Cinderella), Erika Amato* (National Tour: Flashdance - The Musical), David Scott Curtis (National Tour: Fiddler on the Roof), Olivia Gjurich (National Tour: Fiddler on the Roof), Courtney Echols* (International Tour: An American in Paris), Gigi Hausman (Regional: Gypsy), Aiden Pressel (National Tour: CATS), Cameron Hah (NYC: The True and Unquestionable Account of Dr. Joseph Snodgrass), Drew Reese (Argyle's Footloose. Regional: The Bodyguard, The Musical), Rashawn Sangster (Regional: Kiss Me Kate), Spencer Dean* (TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Lucas Ryan (Regional: Cabaret), Taylor Kurtz, Maci Arms (BROADWAY BARES xx), Steven Gagliano (Regional: Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia), and Grace Lemieux.

The creative team includes Set Design by Anthony Freitis, Lighting Design by Graham Kindred, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, and Prop Master Emily Todt. Production Stage Manager is Kellian Frank* with Assistant Stage Manager Christina M. Woolard*, Covid Safety Manager is Perseis J Grant, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Production Coordinator is Alison Savino, and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for An American in Paris are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.

For group rates and school trips please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com.

An American in Paris will play Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM (added performance on Wednesday, October 19 at 7:30 PM).