THE WEDDING SINGER Comes to Bellport This Month

The musical will open on January 27 and run until February 26 at The Gateway in Bellport.

Jan. 12, 2023  
The Wedding Singer The Musical Comedy, based on the 1998 Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore film, will open on January 27 and run until February 26 at The Gateway in Bellport.

This highly acclaimed musical comedy received five Tony Award nominations including "Best Musical," eight Drama Desk Award nominations including "Outstanding Music" and three Drama League Award nominations including "Distinguished Production of a Musical."

It's the decade that fashion forgot, but the music was hot! Now audiences can relive the 80s with the funniest wedding of the decade - The Wedding Singer The Musical Comedy.

The show revolves around wannabe rock star Robbie Hart who is everyone's favorite wedding singer and the life of the party. That is until he gets stood up at the altar and falls into a deep depression turning every wedding he works after as disastrous as his own. Things are taking a bad turn for Robbie until he meets Julia Sullivan who happens to be engaged to a wall street shark. Can Robbie pull off the performance of a lifetime and win Julia's heart?

Douglas Goodhart will lead the cast as Robbie Hart who returns to The Gateway after appearing in Urinetown and Showboat. Additional principals are Sarah Ellis as Julia Sullivan (U.S. Tour A Gentleman's Guide...), Janet Aldrich as Rosie (Me and My Girl, Starmites, Mr. George Abbott's Broadway, Three Musketeers; Annie), Bill Coyne as Glen Guglia (Off Broadway's Greed: A Musical for our Times, The Brightness of Heaven), Joseph Frederick Allen as George (Regional Peter Pan, Newsies, Hairspray), Kelly MacMillan as Linda (Regional The Karate Kid Musical, Footloose, Smokey Joe's Café, Jesus Christ Superstar), Hunter Brown as Sammy (U.S. Tours Sound of Music, Fame), and Katie LaMark as Holly (U.S. Tour RENT, Rock of Ages).

The ensemble will include Shannon Conboy, Erin Fish, Ashley Klinger, Sarah Lindsey, Mikaela Rada, Renee Marie Titus, Matthew Blum, Peyton Cassity, Jose Contreras, Anthony DaSilva, George P. Roberts, and David Tanciar. Swings include Kimberly Hudman and Steven Gagliano.

The Wedding Singer will be directed and choreographed by veteran director Keith Andrews who also directed our 2008 production and music direction by Andrew Austin.

The Gateway's year-round season will conclude with Clue based on the classic board game and hilarious film.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $59. The Gateway also offers Youth and Teen pricing on some performances, as well as, Student Rush tickets which can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door, and with a valid Student ID. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website a TheGateway.org




