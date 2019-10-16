THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Coming To Adelphi PAC

Oscar Wilde's classic farce, The Importance of Being Earnest, comes to Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Tuesday, October 29, through Sunday, November 3. Performed by the students of the Department of Theatre, the well-known British play combines pointed wit and sharp social satire. The production is directed by Brian Rose.

Friendly rivals Algernon and Jack each discover that the other has a secret identity. The lies and the confusion keep going when Jack's secret alter ego courts Algernon's cousin in the city, while Algernon uses his secret self to woo Jack's ward in the country. Both women have other plans in mind and announce that they could only fall in love with a man who is named...Earnest!

Come enjoy the comedy of confused identities, crisscrossing lovers, desperate christenings, lost babies in handbags, and some of the British theatre's most memorable language and characters. The Importance of Being Earnest is sure to entertain during its seven-show run.

The Importance of Being Earnest will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, Thursday, October 31, Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2, at the Olmsted Theatre. Additional shows include Thursday, October 30, at 6:30 p.m. and matinees on November 2-3, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.





