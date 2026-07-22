Cast Revealed for ROCKY THE MUSICAL Long Island Premiere at CM Performing Arts Center
The cast also features Samantha Hayes as Adrian, Quentin Thomson as Apollo Creed, and more.
CM Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast for the Long Island Premiere of Rocky the Musical. This production marks the first time the acclaimed Broadway musical will be presented on a Long Island stage.
Running August 22 through September 20 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre, Rocky the Musical combines the heart, determination, and unforgettable music that made the iconic film a cultural phenomenon.
Leading the cast is Rich Giordano as Rocky Balboa, alongside Samantha Hayes as Adrian, Quentin Thomson as Apollo Creed, Robert D. DePersio Jr. as Mickey, James O'Connor as Paulie, Tiana Himmel as Gloria, Justin D. Harris as Apollo's Manager, Andrew Lenahan as Gazzo, and Vinnie Malafronte as Jergens.
Rounding out the company in a variety of featured roles throughout the production are Will Brennan, Jeremy Cruz, Emily Ertz, Thomas Everson, Kayla Ham, Sarah Minto, Brendan Noble, Michelle Shapiro, and Tiara Solorzano.
The production is directed by Anthony Arpino, with Music Direction by Carl Hottinger and Fight Choreography by James O'Connor. The musical features a score by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and a book by Thomas Meehan and Sylvester Stallone.
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