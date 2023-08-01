TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE Begins This Week at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts presents TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE, beginning Tuesday night with a "Pay What You Can" performance. The show continues nightly in previews with the red carpet opening on Saturday, August 5. The show will run through August 27. TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE, Bay Street's third Mainstage production of the season stars Steve Guttenberg, Carine Montbertrand, Dan Domingues, and Arnie Burton alternating performances with Stephen DeRosa. Written by Steve Guttenberg TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE is directed by David Saint and brought to Bay Street Theater in association with George Street Theater.



TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg (Diner, Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, Cocoon). This hilarious journey from the Guttenberg’s family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells all – i.e. how he broke into the Paramount Lot – to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin. It would be an unbelievable tale if it weren’t true (mostly).



Says Steve Guttenberg, “This story has been swirling around my brain for years and I’ve gotten it out in pieces but now I feel the tale must be told.” “My aim is to entertain and for people to learn what an actor really does to break in, break out and grab the opportunity when the door opens,” he adds. “It’s a Valentine to my family, friends, and Hollywood. I have much to be grateful for and can’t wait to share it all with a live audience!”





TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE'S creative team is Producer Julian Schlossberg, Assistant Director Stefanie Anarumo, Set and Production Designer Caite Hevner, Set Associate/Projection Programmer Brian Pacelli, Costume Designer Lisa Zinni, Assistant Costume Designer Meredith Prouty-Due, Lighting Designer Joe Saint, Assistant Lighting Designer Vittoria Orlando, Sound Designer and Original Music Scott Killian, and Assistant Sound Designer Shaughn Bryant.



Single-seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase tickets, visit the Box Office, open daily from 11 AM until 30 minutes prior to the show, call (631) 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org online 24/7.



