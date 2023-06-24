Studio Theatre to Present Long Island Premiere of A TIME TO KILL

The production runs June 30th-July 16th.
Studio Theatre of Long Island will present the Long Island Premiere of Rupert Holmes A TIME TO KILL, based on the John Grisham novel.
Under the direction of Marian Waller the cast features Kevin Shaw as Jake Brigance, Steven Clark as Carl Lee Hailey, W. Gordon Innes as Judge Noose and Derek McLaughlin as Lucien Wilbanks.
Other cast members include Pete Krauss, Chris Ammons, Kevin Clyne, Mark Cahill, Scott Earle, Gary Tifeld, Emily Vaeth, Jaylen Anderson, Sara Stabile, Randall Krauss and Cade Meier.
For tickets call 631 226-8400 or go to Click Here
