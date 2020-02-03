Studio Theatre Produces United States Premiere Of Arthur Miller's NO VILLAIN

Studio Theatre of Long Island has been awarded and honored with the exclusive rights to produce the United States premiere of "NO VILLAIN".

"No Villain" is a recently discovered, controversial, early drama by the world famous playwright, Arthur Miller.

The World Premiere of this dramatic play was at London's, Old Red Lion Theatre on December 10th, 2015.

Over six days during spring break 1936 at the University of Michigan, a 20-year-old Arthur Miller, a college sophomore wrote his first play, No Villain. His aim was to win the prestigious Avery Hopwood Award and, more importantly, the $250 prize he needed in order to return to college the following year. Miller won the award, and the subsequent one, but the play was never produced until the 2015 premiere in London.

"No Villain" tells the story of a factory proprietor in the garment industry who discovers that his son is a communist. The story happens in the middle of a labor strike that sets a son against his father.

Miller himself said, "My first attempt at a play, rather inevitably, had been about industrial action and a father and his two sons, the most autobiographical dramatic work I would ever write."

This piece is a must-see for all theatre enthusiasts, and Arthur Miller fans, as well as an educational piece for students, teachers, and thespians everywhere.

The official United States premiere will be on January 31st, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. at Studio Theatre of Long Island, 141 S. Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst, NY 11757. This limited engagement will run through February 16th, 2020.

