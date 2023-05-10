Son of Bazerk, Kool Rock-Ski (The Fat Boys) & More to Join Hip-Hop Concert at LIMEHOF

The event will also feature special guest Ralph McDaniels (of Video Music Box), as well as other surprise hip-hop guest artists.

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall Of Fame (LIMEHOF) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a special concert and panel discussion event on Sunday, June 11th at 2 p.m. at the venue's home base in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). The event will feature legendary stars Son of Bazerk, Kool Rock-Ski (of The Fat Boys), A.J. Rock (of J.V.C. F.O.R.C.E.), DJ Jazzy Jay, DJ Johnny Juice (of Public Enemy), Dinco D and Milo in de Dance (both of Leaders of the New School), and special guest Ralph McDaniels (of Video Music Box), as well as other surprise hip-hop guest artists.

DJ Jazzy Jay, DJ Johnny Juice, Kool Rock-Ski, and Son of Bazerk will be performing LIVE music. There will also be a panel discussion moderated by Tom Needham, LIMEHOF Vice Chairman and longtime host of the "Sounds of Film Radio Show," who will be joined by members of JVC Force, Leaders of the New School, DJ Johnny Juice and Ralph McDaniels.

"We are honored to pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop with a live concert performed by some of hip hop's most influential artists, all from Long Island," said Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman. "It is a testament to Long Island's prominent and continuing role in hip-hop's legacy."

Although the Bronx often receives the most credit for the origins of hip-hop, Long Island was very influential in its development. Most Long Island hip-hop performers went to the city to perform. Through the years, LIMEHOF has paid tribute to the hip-hop community by inducting artists from Long Island including LL Cool J, Run-DMC, Public Enemy, Eric B. & Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Kurtis Blow, Whodini, Salt-N-Pepa, and EPMD.

For more information about tickets to the LIMEHOF Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Concert, please visit Click Here

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall Of Fame (LIMEHOF) is a 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook Village. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and also offers education programs and scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU