Selections Announced For 2023 News Works At Bay Street

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the schedule of plays for the upcoming 9th annual Title Wave: 2023 New Works Festival, scheduled to take place Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Bay Street Theater. This year, the festival will introduce four new plays to the Bay Street stage over the course of the weekend.



The 9th annual Title Wave: 2023 New Works Festival returns to the stage at Bay Street Theater bringing with it four bold and exciting new plays currently in development, all written by female playwrights. The weekend is a unique showcase of cutting-Edge Theater, complete with staged readings, talkbacks, and critical discussion, providing a rare opportunity for directors and actors to work on their play in-person.



Selected from 300 submissions, the four plays selected are Another Lovely Day by Leslie Ayvazian, starring John Slattery (Mad Men, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spotlight) and Talia Balsam (Mad Men, Homeland, Divorce); Come Again by Lisa Feriend; What I Know, Now by and starring Julia Motyka; and You Have to Promise by Audrey Lang.



The schedule for 2023 New Works Festival weekend is:

Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m.: Another Lovely Day

Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m.: Come Again

Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m.: What I Know, Now

Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m.: You Have to Promise

"What a great lineup of new plays we have this year for Title Wave," says Bay Street Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. "As always, they will showcase the broad spectrum of what American theater can be. I'm particularly excited that this festival will feature all plays written by women. We've always made it a priority to support female-identifying writers at Bay Street, and this year continues that commitment in a robust way."



In addition to the schedule of staged readings, the presentation of winners of the 2023 Writing the Wave Creative Writing Competition will be held Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m.



Tickets are available for a $10 fee that goes to supporting New Works initiatives at Bay Street Theater, or a Festival Pass with tickets to each performance can be purchased for $25. For tickets, contact the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.