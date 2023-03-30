Samantha Massell to Star in DOUBLE HELIX World Premiere at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

Samantha Massell has been cast as Rosalind Franklin in the lead role of the world premiere of the new musical Double Helix, scheduled to begin previews on Tuesday, May 30, as the opening show of Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' 2023 Mainstage Season.



Double Helix tells the story of the race to discover the structure of DNA in the 1950s and follows the brilliant young researcher, Rosalind Franklin, as she contends with adversity, anti-semitism, and love to uncover one of life's great mysteries. The premiere coincides with the 70th anniversary of that discovery, in which Franklin's contributions played an integral role.



Samantha Massell, who has appeared on Broadway, television, in movies, and alongside symphonies, was last seen on Broadway as Hodel in the acclaimed revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Her involvement in Madeline Myers' Double Helix has been from the very beginning, when the musical was selected in Bay Street Theater's 2022 Title Wave: The New Works Festival.



"When I began writing Double Helix In 2019, I knew I wanted the role of Rosalind Franklin to be played by Samantha Massell," says Madeline Myers, writer and composter behind Double Helix. "She is an actor whose extraordinary skill as a musical storyteller felt profoundly aligned with the force of character that is Rosalind Franklin. My goal in writing this character has been to render Rosalind as truthfully as possible- not just as a scientist but also as a woman. It's particularly meaningful to me, as a Jewish woman, for Rosalind Franklin, a Jewish woman, to be brought to life by Samantha, a Jewish woman. The artistry and humanity Samantha brings to this role is something really, really special."



"After developing the role of Rosalind Franklin for more than four years, I am thrilled to finally get to share Double Helix with the Bay Street Theater audience this summer," says Massell. "Madeline's work is extraordinary and pushes the boundaries of musical theatre into new and exciting territory, not unlike how Rosalind pushed to be taken seriously as a Jewish woman in a man's world post-WW2. I'm thrilled to see this Jewish story cast authentically/helmed by a predominantly Jewish team, to explore the topic of science after these last few years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to dig into this inspiring role and show.



"It is a tragedy that Rosalind's immense contributions to the greatest scientific discovery of our time have been left out of the history books. It is my great honor and privilege to stand in her shoes."



Previews of Double Helix begin at Bay Street Theater Tuesday, May 30, followed by its World Premiere opening night on Saturday, June 3, at 8 p.m. Single tickets for Double Helix go on sale to Bay Street Theater Patrons and Mainstage Subscribers on Saturday, April 1, and to the general public on Saturday, April 8.

has appeared on Broadway, on television, in movies, alongside symphonies, and in a variety of commercials. On the small screen, Samantha has recurred on Dynasty, Mr. Mercedes, and Chicago Fire, and has guest starred on NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Fight, and Elementary. Samantha has originated lead roles in many world premiere musicals including the lauded revival of Steven Schwartz and Charles' Strouse's Rags at The Goodspeed Opera (Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Actress), The Flamingo Kid at Hartford Stage, and Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse. A native New Yorker, Samantha made her Broadway debut at age 12 in Baz Luhrmann's production of Puccini's La Boheme. BFA, University of Michigan, Phi Beta Kappa.



