Sag Harbor Artist Paul Davis Will Exhibit Theatrical Illustrations at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater has announced an exclusive exhibition, open to the public and free of charge, in association with Keyes Gallery featuring the extraordinary works of celebrated artist and illustrator, Paul Davis. This captivating showcase, scheduled to run from August 1st to September 30th, with a reception with the artist on August 11, 5-7 PM, promises to take visitors on an artistic journey through the world of theater posters.



Paul Davis is widely acclaimed for his exceptional talent in capturing the essence and magic of live performances through his iconic illustrations. His unique style, blending a keen understanding of the performing arts with striking visuals, has earned him a prominent place in the industry. Paul Davis is known for his iconic images for posters, theaters, and museums. Kurt Vonnegut praised Davis’ work as “theater itself.” His distinctive paintings and posters for advertising, publishing, and entertainment have been the subject of museum and gallery exhibitions throughout Japan, Italy, and cities around the U.S.



The exhibition at Bay Street Theater will showcase a curated selection of Paul Davis' most cherished theater posters, which have graced numerous Broadway productions, off-Broadway shows, and acclaimed regional performances. Visitors can expect to be captivated by the depth of emotion and creativity that each poster exudes, reflecting Paul Davis' deep connection to the theatrical world.



"We are thrilled to host this extraordinary exhibition by Paul Davis," said Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director at Bay Street Theater. "His artwork has a way of transcending the boundaries of paper and ink, effectively conveying the heart and soul of every production he touches. It is a true privilege to have his art grace our gallery walls and share his incredible talent with the Sag Harbor community."



The exhibition will be mounted in the Bay Street Theater Lobby Gallery open to the public from August 1st to September 30th, during which visitors can explore and appreciate the masterful artistry that brings the magic of theater to life on paper. Art enthusiasts, theater lovers, and the general public alike are invited to experience this exceptional display at Bay Street Theater, located at the corner of Bay Street and Long Wharf.

Paul Davis is an accomplished artist and illustrator renowned for his remarkable contributions to the world of theater posters. With a career spanning several decades, Paul's unique ability to capture the essence of live performances through his art has left an indelible mark on the industry.



He formed the Paul Davis Studio in 1963, working first in New York and later in Sag Harbor on Long Island. His style had a tremendous impact on the field of illustration. His illustrations have appeared in Life, Time, Playboy, Look, The Saturday Evening Post, Sports Illustrated, Evergreen Review, Harper's, Harper's Bazaar, Horizon, McCall's, Show, Esquire, The New Republic, New York, The New York Times, The New Yorker, Mirabella, Fast Company, Worth, Money, and many other publications.



Davis was Art Director of Joseph Papp's New York Shakespeare Festival from 1984 to 1992. Other clients include UNITE!, Disney, Lincoln Center, McKinsey & Co. Rolling Stone, Yahoo, Adobe, and A&E Television. In 1968 he was invited by Galerie Delpire in Paris to have his first solo exhibition of paintings, and in 1977, Gilles deBure, curator of the Galerie d'Actualité in the Centre Georges Pompidou, presented a solo exhibition of Davis's work as part of the museum's opening festivities. Davis's distinctive paintings and posters for advertising, publishing, and entertainment also have been the subject of museum and gallery exhibitions throughout the world including a retrospective at the Philbrook Museum of Art in his native Tulsa.



Davis' work is included in collections throughout the world, and the poster collection of MoMa in New York. In 1987, The Drama Desk created a special award to recognize Davis' iconic posters for Joseph Papp's Public Theater, and he is in the Hall of Fame of both the Art Directors Club and the Society of Illustrators. He is also a recipient of the coveted AIGA Medal, and of honorary doctorates from School of Visual Arts and the Maryland Institute College of Art. He is a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome and a vice president of their Society of Fellows.

His paintings have been celebrated in books and exhibitions at galleries and museums throughout the world, including retrospectives in Japan and at the inaugural opening of Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris. He is a member of the Alliance Graphique Internationale, the Art Directors Hall of Fame, and a Fellow and Resident of the American Academy in Rome.