Review: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG at Bay Street Theatre

Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theatre sensationally closes out their wonderful 2023 season with a hilarious and insightful production of Tales from The Guttenberg Bible created by and starring the wonderful Steve Guttenberg. It is most interesting to get this inside account of being in the entertainment industry as Mr. Guttenberg delves into how he (somewhat literally) broke into Hollywood and what actors have to go through in that industry. This production runs through August 27th at the charming East End venue and by the rousing enthusiasm from opening weekend, you may want to get your tickets quickly.

Indeed, this is not a one-person show. As everyone can relate, it takes many people to help you achieve your goals as exemplified by the rest of the cast. Joining Mr. Guttenberg is Carine Montbertrand, Arnie Burton, and Dan Domingues in a variety of roles (over 90!) of people that have come through his life through the years beginning when he was an up-and-coming actor in the 1980s. They portray managers he has had, industry people, and co-stars from various projects. Mr. Gutenberg also goes into his relationship with his parents, which is a heartfelt story. Everyone gives an extraordinary performance, impressively differentiating each person they are portraying.

On the clever creative team, Caite Hevner's set is smartly minimal leaving the total focus on the top-notch actors. Two benches are moved around on the intimate stage for the various scenes. There are also several windows that the actors peer out from for their many roles. You will also love the pictures from Mr. Guttenberg's archives that project onto the back of the stage that is also designed by Ms. Hevner. And special kudos to costume designer Lisa Zinni on the many (many!) beautiful outfits worn throughout the show.

And so, Bay Street Theatre's production of Tales from The Guttenberg Bible is a stellar way to end their thrilling 2023 season. This is a lively story that should not be missed, especially since Mr. Guttenberg is a fellow New Yorker. This entertaining production is an excellent way to enjoy a warm Hamptons evening.

Photo by Lenny Stucker; Don Domingues, Carine Montbertand, Steve Guttenberg, and Arnie Burton