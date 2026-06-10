Review: SOUTH PACIFIC at Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
A classic tale of wartime romance, grass skirts, and tropical sands brought to life.
In Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC, director Tony Chiofalo captured the essence of this classic show. Often perceived as problematic and racist when examined through a modern lens, the musical was actually written as a statement against racism. The Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical explores the topic of interracial relationships through the interactions of white servicemen and women stationed in French Polynesia during World War II. Inspired by James Michener’s “Tales of the South Pacific”, Rodgers and Hammerstein maintained several of the exact locations, personalities, and issues that drew them to his stories.
As Emile De Becque, Soloman Buchman’s smooth baritone in “Some Enchanted Evening” left the audience rapt until the very last note. As one of the show’s most well-known songs, the expectations were high. Buchman gave the song (and the audience) everything it demanded. It was as if we were being serenaded by one of the classic crooners. In “This Nearly Was Mine”, his tortured heart was fully evident.
Jacklyn Lisi as Ensign Nellie Forbush brought a girlish charm to the role. She commanded the stage and was impossible not to watch. Whether it was the comedy of “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair” and “Honey Bun” or the heartfelt “Twin Soliloquies”, Lisi delivered it all with passion and a beautiful voice!
Bloody Mary was delightfully played by Ellen Dumlao. She captured the salesman-esque nature of the character, finagling Billis out of his money and his grass skirts like a pro! Her mellifluous alto was at its strongest in “Bali Ha’i”. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention her teeth, which were perfectly and beautifully … disgusting.
Michael Goodwin was exuberant as Luther Billis! His physical comedy and comedic timing were a joy throughout. From “There’s Nothing Like a Dame,” to his playful take on “Honey Bun” and every scene in between, Goodwin’s performance reminded me of Stubby Kaye in Guys and Dolls.
It’s always a pleasure to hear male harmonies sung well. Billis (Goodwin) and the rest of the Sailors, Seabees, and Marines did not disappoint. The choreography, harmonies, and humor in “There’s Nothing Like a Dame” were executed with energy and tenacity.
The handsome and “sexy” Lt. Joseph Cable was played by Stephen Anastasia. He sang the main message of the show in “You Have to be Carefully Taught” with passion.
The set, designed by Tony Izzo, was cleverly constructed to make the most out of a small space. The multiple scene changes went quickly and smoothly, using lightweight, versatile elements and modular pieces that easily snapped on and off the main structure. A bit of a showstopper, the shower at the center of “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair” expanded to a full-sized shower with running water!
NOTE: The production is split between two locations: St. James and Freeport. Depending on the location and date, different actors fill key roles. If you are looking to see a specific performer, verify that they will be in that particular show.
Photo credit: by Lisa Schindlar
SOUTH PACIFIC. Playing now through 6/14 in St. James and 6/19-6/21 in Freeport.
For tickets, click the link below.
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