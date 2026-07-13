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Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala

Jennifer Garner and Lin-Manuel's father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., presented him with the Award.

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Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts honored Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Julie Andrews Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2026 Gala on Saturday, July 11. See photos!

Jennifer Garner and Lin-Manuel's father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., presented him with the Award.

Lin-Manuel Miranda. Songwriter, Actor, Producer and Director. A defining voice in contemporary theater, Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer whose work has reshaped American musical storytelling and expanded its reach to audiences around the world. His influence reflects the same spirit of creativity, accessibility, and artistic ambition that has defined Bay Street Theater for more than three decades as a home for both emerging voices and established artists.

The Julie Andrews Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose work has made a lasting impact on the performing arts, celebrating artistry, innovation, and a commitment to the future of theater.

Photo credit: Ron Asadorian for Rob Rich

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


Huma Abedin

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


Jennifer Garner

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr.

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr.

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


Scott Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Garner, Tracy Mitchell

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


Scott Schwartz, Tracy Mitchell and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Bay Street Theater Gala Image


The Board of Bay Street Theater with Lin-Manuel Miranda

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