Video: Watch Highlights from CAGNEY THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater

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Watch a new promotional clip for CAGNEY THE MUSICAL and get a look at the production currently running on the Mainstage at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The musical, produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer, opened June 30 and runs through July 26.

CAGNEY THE MUSICAL follows the life of Hollywood legend James Cagney, tracing his path from vaudeville roots through the Golden Age of Hollywood. The show features music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, with a book by Peter Colley. Robert Creighton stars in the title role, reprising the part he co-created, with Grammy winner Melissa Manchester also in the cast.

Bay Street Theater, located in Sag Harbor on Long Island's East End, is presenting the production as part of its 2026 summer Mainstage season. The theater recently announced a Pay What You Can performance for the run, with tickets available day-of and in-person only at the box office.

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