Video: THE WEDDING SINGER Rehearsal Sneak Peek at John W. Engeman Theater

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. Sign Up





Rehearsal footage from THE WEDDING SINGER at the John W. Engeman Theater offers an early look at the cast as they begin work on the production at Pearl Studios in New York City. The clip, shared by the Northport, New York theater, captures the company in the early stages of bringing the 1980s-set musical comedy to the stage.

THE WEDDING SINGER is based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film of the same name. The musical follows Robbie Hart, a wedding singer whose own engagement falls apart, setting off a series of comic and romantic complications. The show features music by Matthew Sklar, a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, as previously noted in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the production's cast and creative team announcement.

According to that prior coverage, the production is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato, whose previous credits at the Engeman Theater include RING OF FIRE, JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL, HEARTBREAK HOTEL, and JEKYLL AND HYDE. Performances run July 9 through August 23 at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, New York.

Tickets are available at engemantheater.com.

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...