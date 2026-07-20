DEAR EVAN HANSEN Casting Unveiled At Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater has unveiled the cast of Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning musical about connection, belonging, and the need to be seen. The production runs August 4 through August 29, 2026, on the Mainstage in Sag Harbor.

Directed by Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, the production stars Kenny Lee as Evan Hansen, a high school student whose struggle with loneliness becomes caught in a misunderstanding that quickly grows beyond his control.

A recent graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Lee has appeared as Bobby in Urinetown at Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Pippin in Pippin at Reagle Music Theatre, Daniel in Once on This Island at SpeakEasy Stage Company, and Laurie in Little Women at Greater Boston Stage Company.

Lee comes to Bay Street after playing Evan at A.C.T. of Connecticut earlier this summer as part of a co-production between the two companies. Joining Lee is Broadway star Maya Days as Evan's mother, Heidi Hansen. Days also reprises her role from A.C.T. of Connecticut production and has appeared on Broadway in Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Aida.

The cast also features Heather Ayers as Cynthia Murphy, Gil Brady as Larry Murphy, Olivia Foght as Zoe Murphy, Erik Houck as Connor Murphy, Josh Hoyt as Jared Kleinman, Amaya White as Alana Beck, Laura Elizabeth Flanagan, Mackenzie Germain, Payton Thomas, and Joseph Tortello.

“Dear Evan Hansen is a story about our need to connect with one another,” said Schwartz. “Bringing the production into Bay Street's intimate space places that story right in front of the audience. When we look up from our phones, we begin to recognize how connected we all really are. The joy, pain, humor, and hope of these characters can be felt throughout the room, creating an experience filled with intimacy, empathy, and ultimately, happiness.”

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Academy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for their work on La La Land. The musical's contemporary score includes “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever,” and “You Will Be Found.”

Reimagined to embrace the intimacy of Bay Street Theater, the production brings audiences close to the characters and the emotional heart of the story. Dear Evan Hansen offers a deeply human look at teenagers and parents navigating grief, isolation, family, and the search for a place to belong.

Tickets are on sale now.

Dear Evan Hansen runs August 4 through August 29, 2026. For tickets and more information, visit baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before showtimes.



Photo Credit: A.C.T. of Connecticut

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