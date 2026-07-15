Video: CAGNEY THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. Sign Up





Get a first look at CAGNEY THE MUSICAL at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Reviewers have called the production 'tremendously entertaining on every level,' 'bright and bouncy,' and 'a Yankee Doodle Dandy worth saluting.'

CAGNEY THE MUSICAL traces the life of Hollywood legend James Cagney, following his path from vaudeville roots through the Golden Age of Hollywood. Robert Creighton, who co-created the musical, stars as Cagney, reprising a role he has performed in previous stagings. Grammy winner Melissa Manchester plays Ma Cagney. The show features music and lyrics by Creighton and Christopher McGovern and a book by Peter Colley.

The production opened June 30 on the Mainstage at Bay Street Theater and runs through July 26. It is produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer. Bay Street Theater, which recently honored Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Julie Andrews Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2026 Gala, has been an active presenter this summer season, also staging the world premiere of MISTER HALSTON earlier in the run.

Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...