Video: THE WEDDING SINGER Sneak Peek at John W. Engeman Theater

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All new video footage has been released from THE WEDDING SINGER at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, New York. The 1980s-set musical comedy is based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film. Check out the video here!

THE WEDDING SINGER follows Robbie Hart, a New Jersey wedding singer whose world unravels when his own fiancee leaves him at the altar. Determined to make every wedding as disastrous as his own, Robbie's outlook shifts when he meets Julia, a waitress he falls for, only to discover she is engaged to someone else. The show received five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, during its Broadway run.

The production is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato, whose previous credits at the Engeman Theater include RING OF FIRE, JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL, HEARTBREAK HOTEL, and JEKYLL & HYDE. Performances run through August 23, 2026 on the theater's Main Stage in Northport, New York.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the production's rehearsal footage and opening night photos.

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