Video: THE WEDDING SINGER Sneak Peek at John W. Engeman Theater
Performances run through August 23, 2026 on the theater's Main Stage in Northport, New York.
All new video footage has been released from THE WEDDING SINGER at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, New York. The 1980s-set musical comedy is based on the 1998 Adam Sandler film. Check out the video here!
THE WEDDING SINGER follows Robbie Hart, a New Jersey wedding singer whose world unravels when his own fiancee leaves him at the altar. Determined to make every wedding as disastrous as his own, Robbie's outlook shifts when he meets Julia, a waitress he falls for, only to discover she is engaged to someone else. The show received five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, during its Broadway run.
The production is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato, whose previous credits at the Engeman Theater include RING OF FIRE, JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL, HEARTBREAK HOTEL, and JEKYLL & HYDE. Performances run through August 23, 2026 on the theater's Main Stage in Northport, New York.
BroadwayWorld previously covered the production's rehearsal footage and opening night photos.
|
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
The Gateway Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (6/19-7/19)
|
THE WEDDING SINGER
The John W. Engeman Theater (7/09-8/23)
|
Urinetown the musical
South Shore Theatre (7/17-7/17)
|
Urinetown the musical
South Shore Theatre (7/23-7/23)
|
South Shore Theatre Experience present 15th Annual One Act Festival
South Shore Theatre (9/05-9/05)
|
Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea
LTV Studios (6/28-8/29)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Patchogue Theatre (10/09-10/09)
|
I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick
South Shore Theatre (8/16-8/16)
|
Cabaret
Theatre Three - NY (9/20-10/25)
|
John Ford to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame on July 19th
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (7/19-7/19)