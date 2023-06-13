Review: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts Playhouse

This "fetch" production runs at Cultural Arts Playhouse in Merrick until June 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Full Cast Set for SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at The Gateway Playhouse Photo 3 Full Cast Set for SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at The Gateway Playhouse
Review: “Nothing's as amazing as” Theatre Three's production of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Photo 4 Review: “Nothing's as amazing as” Theatre Three's production of SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts Playhouse

The 2018 smash-hit musical MEAN GIRLS, based on the 2004 cult classic is playing at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Merrick. Directed by Taneisha Corbin, the production is bursting at the seams with energy and electricity. 

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts Playhouse
From Left: Sherly Cano as "Janis," Ashlee Fucarino as "Cady," Finn O'Rourke as "Damian" and the company of MEAN GIRLS

Playing the iconic “Cady Heron” is the spectacular Ashlee Fucarino. In the role of “Cady,” Fucarino’s voice soars. With a sound and vocal agility that is unparalleled by most, you’ll be on the edge of your seat eagerly awaiting her next song. Fucarino’s storytelling is sensational, and it is evident that she took proper and meticulous care to connect with each of her fellow actors. “Stupid With Love” was an incredible display of her unstoppable vocals. The house erupted as Fucarino belted out the final measures. 

Appearing in the roles of “Janis” and “Damian,” Sherly Cano and Finn O’Rourke sparkle. Opening the show with “Cautionary Tale,” they masterfully prepare the audience for the energetic time that they’re about to have watching the show. “I’d Rather Be Me” was a show-stopping moment for Cano, her voice absolutely shines and shows star-quality technique. O’Rourke had no shortage of stand-out moments, one being the iconic “Stop.” Together, Cano and O’Rourke are unbeatable, with “Where Do You Belong” being a perfect display of the actor’s evident connection to one another. 

Playing the coveted role of “Regina George” is the incredible Jazmyn Moodie. To put it plainly, in the role of “Regina,” Moodie dazzles. Her vocals are electric, and she tore the roof off of the theatre with her performances of “Someone Gets Hurt” and “World Burn.” From the moment she stepped out on the stage, you knew that this is Moodie’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Appearing in the role of “Gretchen Wieners” is the unstoppable Sophia Loscalzo. She is a standout performer in this role. “What’s Wrong With Me?” displayed her evident care and time that she took into peeling back the multiple layers of the daughter of the inventor of Toaster Strudel. Rayna Feuer appears in the role of “Karen Smith,” and she is a delight in the role. “Sexy” was spectacularly done, and it showed how infectious “Karen’s” joy for Halloween really is. Feuer’s voice rings throughout the theatre, clear as a bell, with a range that soars skyward and doesn’t stop. As a unit, Moodie, Loscalzo, and Feuer have a harmonic meticulousness that has not been seen in musical theatre since MAMMA MIA. One of the standout moments (of many) for them was the tag of “Meet the Plastics,” where their musicality shines through. To those of you who know the original score well, the second “on Wednesdays we wear pink” is not in this version.

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Jazmyn Moodie as "Regina" and Sophia Loscalzo as "Gretchen"

Appearing as “Aaron Samuels” is Joseph Magazzo. His portrayal of the classic character was refreshing, as it provided a laid back contrast to the high energy level of the rest of the eclectic characters. Magazzo has a calming vocal quality, as his voice gently spins on “Aaron’s” brief musical moments. Appearing in the highly energetic “Kevin G.” is Kai Richberg. Richberg displayed masterful musicality with his rap sequences. His rapping was easily a favorite moment for the audience. Richberg has a stage-presence that rivals the most seasoned Broadway veterans. 

No production of MEAN GIRLS is complete without “Mr. Duvall” and “Ms. Norbury.” Maddy Naughton (“Norbury”) and James White (“Duvall”) played the leaders of the school with perfect energy and stage presence. Upon every entrance, a wave of excitement would fall over the audience to see what hilarious moment Naughton had hidden up her sleeve. “Mrs. Heron” (Karina Rodriguez) and “Mrs. George” (Nikki Kane) stood out with their portrayals of the moms of “Cady,” and “Regina.” Kane stood out with her impressive comic timing, keeping the audience in stitches every time she was on stage. 

The ensemble of this production was especially noteworthy, many doubling in smaller roles. They displayed stellar dance technique, especially with the song “Apex Predator.” It would be sinful to not make a note of the performance of Aliza Contti, who clearly takes pride in her work. She stood out as an actor when in a group, and split the audience’s sides with her delivery of iconic one-liners from the musical. 

Serving as choreographer, Ruben Fernandez created a world bursting with energy. It is clear that her choreography emphasizes upon the strengths of each of the dancers on that stage.

Shiloh Bennett was the musical director for this production, and his intricacy for putting vocals together in a show is on full display with how everyone sang this score. All of the harmonies were very well executed, and everyone sounded stellar, due to his direction. 

Taneisha Corbin served as director for this production. This production featured so many moving parts, in addition to being so fast paced, and she was the director necessary to take on this show. Each of the cast members knew who and where they were, and knew their show backwards and forwards thanks to Corbin’s evident precision in her directing. 

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts Playhouse
The company of MEAN GIRLS 
(All Images Courtesy of Cultural Arts Playhouse)


MEAN GIRLS runs at the Cultural Arts Playhouse until June 25. Get your tickets at the Box Office or by calling (516) 694 - 3330.



RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
AMERICAN GIRL LIVE! IN CONCERT National Tour is Coming to Proctors in November Photo
AMERICAN GIRL LIVE! IN CONCERT National Tour is Coming to Proctors in November

The tour of American Girl Live! In Concert will create lasting memories for families when it visits Schenectady for one show 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

2
Bay Street Theater Hosts Annual Summer Gala Where Did We Go Right? In July Photo
Bay Street Theater Hosts Annual Summer Gala 'Where Did We Go Right?' In July

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the highly anticipated return of its Summer Gala on Saturday, July 8, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

3
Review: The World Premiere of DOUBLE HELIX at Bay Street Theatre Photo
Review: The World Premiere of DOUBLE HELIX at Bay Street Theatre

What did our critic think of THE WORLD PREMIERE OF DOUBLE HELIX at Bay Street Theatre?

4
Jerry Mitchell, Jennifer Apple, Lenny Wolpe and More Lead Barn on Fire Residencys 2nd Seas Photo
Jerry Mitchell, Jennifer Apple, Lenny Wolpe and More Lead Barn on Fire Residency's 2nd Season

This summer, New York Theatre Barn and Fire Island Pines Arts Project, in association with Dalip Girdhar + Paul Austin, will again join forces for the 2nd annual season of Barn on Fire.

From This Author - Andrew J. Koehler

Andrew J. Koehler is a multi-hyphenate artist whose mission is to spread his love of the theatre to all. You can almost always find him in the theatre, whether he is performing, working in a scene sho... (read more about this author)

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts PlayhouseReview: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Review: MATILDA at Cultural Arts PlayhouseReview: MATILDA at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Plaza Theatrical ProductionsReview: MAMMA MIA! at Plaza Theatrical Productions

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The Gateway Playhouse (6/16-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Stokes Mitchell
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (6/30-6/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons 2023 (North Fork): Cristina Fontanelli & Her Fabulous Friends
Duckwalk Vineyard North (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kristin Chenoweth
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Two Gentleman of Verona
Carriage House Players (6/04-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (9/16-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
John W. Engeman Theater (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Loves Labour's Lost
Carriage House Players (8/11-9/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You