Review: MEAN GIRLS at Cultural Arts Playhouse

The 2018 smash-hit musical MEAN GIRLS, based on the 2004 cult classic is playing at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Merrick. Directed by Taneisha Corbin, the production is bursting at the seams with energy and electricity.

From Left: Sherly Cano as "Janis," Ashlee Fucarino as "Cady," Finn O'Rourke as "Damian" and the company of MEAN GIRLS

Playing the iconic “Cady Heron” is the spectacular Ashlee Fucarino. In the role of “Cady,” Fucarino’s voice soars. With a sound and vocal agility that is unparalleled by most, you’ll be on the edge of your seat eagerly awaiting her next song. Fucarino’s storytelling is sensational, and it is evident that she took proper and meticulous care to connect with each of her fellow actors. “Stupid With Love” was an incredible display of her unstoppable vocals. The house erupted as Fucarino belted out the final measures.

Appearing in the roles of “Janis” and “Damian,” Sherly Cano and Finn O’Rourke sparkle. Opening the show with “Cautionary Tale,” they masterfully prepare the audience for the energetic time that they’re about to have watching the show. “I’d Rather Be Me” was a show-stopping moment for Cano, her voice absolutely shines and shows star-quality technique. O’Rourke had no shortage of stand-out moments, one being the iconic “Stop.” Together, Cano and O’Rourke are unbeatable, with “Where Do You Belong” being a perfect display of the actor’s evident connection to one another.

Playing the coveted role of “Regina George” is the incredible Jazmyn Moodie. To put it plainly, in the role of “Regina,” Moodie dazzles. Her vocals are electric, and she tore the roof off of the theatre with her performances of “Someone Gets Hurt” and “World Burn.” From the moment she stepped out on the stage, you knew that this is Moodie’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Appearing in the role of “Gretchen Wieners” is the unstoppable Sophia Loscalzo. She is a standout performer in this role. “What’s Wrong With Me?” displayed her evident care and time that she took into peeling back the multiple layers of the daughter of the inventor of Toaster Strudel. Rayna Feuer appears in the role of “Karen Smith,” and she is a delight in the role. “Sexy” was spectacularly done, and it showed how infectious “Karen’s” joy for Halloween really is. Feuer’s voice rings throughout the theatre, clear as a bell, with a range that soars skyward and doesn’t stop. As a unit, Moodie, Loscalzo, and Feuer have a harmonic meticulousness that has not been seen in musical theatre since MAMMA MIA. One of the standout moments (of many) for them was the tag of “Meet the Plastics,” where their musicality shines through. To those of you who know the original score well, the second “on Wednesdays we wear pink” is not in this version.

Jazmyn Moodie as "Regina" and Sophia Loscalzo as "Gretchen"

Appearing as “Aaron Samuels” is Joseph Magazzo. His portrayal of the classic character was refreshing, as it provided a laid back contrast to the high energy level of the rest of the eclectic characters. Magazzo has a calming vocal quality, as his voice gently spins on “Aaron’s” brief musical moments. Appearing in the highly energetic “Kevin G.” is Kai Richberg. Richberg displayed masterful musicality with his rap sequences. His rapping was easily a favorite moment for the audience. Richberg has a stage-presence that rivals the most seasoned Broadway veterans.

No production of MEAN GIRLS is complete without “Mr. Duvall” and “Ms. Norbury.” Maddy Naughton (“Norbury”) and James White (“Duvall”) played the leaders of the school with perfect energy and stage presence. Upon every entrance, a wave of excitement would fall over the audience to see what hilarious moment Naughton had hidden up her sleeve. “Mrs. Heron” (Karina Rodriguez) and “Mrs. George” (Nikki Kane) stood out with their portrayals of the moms of “Cady,” and “Regina.” Kane stood out with her impressive comic timing, keeping the audience in stitches every time she was on stage.

The ensemble of this production was especially noteworthy, many doubling in smaller roles. They displayed stellar dance technique, especially with the song “Apex Predator.” It would be sinful to not make a note of the performance of Aliza Contti, who clearly takes pride in her work. She stood out as an actor when in a group, and split the audience’s sides with her delivery of iconic one-liners from the musical.

Serving as choreographer, Ruben Fernandez created a world bursting with energy. It is clear that her choreography emphasizes upon the strengths of each of the dancers on that stage.

Shiloh Bennett was the musical director for this production, and his intricacy for putting vocals together in a show is on full display with how everyone sang this score. All of the harmonies were very well executed, and everyone sounded stellar, due to his direction.



Taneisha Corbin served as director for this production. This production featured so many moving parts, in addition to being so fast paced, and she was the director necessary to take on this show. Each of the cast members knew who and where they were, and knew their show backwards and forwards thanks to Corbin’s evident precision in her directing.

The company of MEAN GIRLS

(All Images Courtesy of Cultural Arts Playhouse)



MEAN GIRLS runs at the Cultural Arts Playhouse until June 25. Get your tickets at the Box Office or by calling (516) 694 - 3330.