Review: IN CONCERT - 'AN EVENING WITH JESSICA VOSK' at Staller Center

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Review: IN CONCERT - 'AN EVENING WITH JESSICA VOSK' at Staller Center

Over the weekend I had the great honor of attending the concert of super talented singer/actress Jessica Vosk. What a powerhouse performance it was. The intimate audience at the charming Staller Center on the Stony Brook University campus was extremely enthusiastic as Ms. Vosk effortlessly performed selections from Broadway, The Great American Songbook, Pop music, and beyond.

The show, dubbed "An Evening With Jessica Vosk", was absolutely stellar. Music Director Mary Mitchell Campbell accompanied on piano and Sean McDaniel on the drums. Ms. Vosk kicked off the show with a fun medley of Let Me Entertain You and Pure Imagination. Shortly thereafter, Jessica brought out "bestie" Marissa Rosen to join in on backing vocals and remained, to everyone's delight, for the entire show. Also a surprise guest was Sam Ramsdell where she and Jessica performed the 1998 hit The Boy Is Mine by R&B recording artists Brandy and Monica. After several more spectacular covers, she ended the sensational show with a brilliant rendition of the iconic Somewhere Over the Rainbow. I really don't think there was a dry eye in the house after this performance. The chemistry was electric and it was apparent everyone was thoroughly enjoying themselves.

For the fashion lovers who are reading this, Ms. Vosk chose to wear a beautiful black cocktail dress with a stunning pink floor length duster. As she stated, this was in honor of both Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked coincidentally coinciding with the long running musical's milestone anniversary.

Indeed it was a thrilling evening of songs and stories by one of the top vocalists of our time. Ms. Vosk has several tour dates coming up (check out www.jessicavosk.com/schedule), so please see if you have the opportunity to catch her show. It really will be an enchanting evening.



