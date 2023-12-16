Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Review: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE at The Gateway

The superb production, directed by Gateway vet Keith Andrews, runs through January 1st at the beautiful Bellport venue.

By: Dec. 16, 2023

Review: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE at The Gateway

One thing I love about the theatre's of Long Island is that they truly make the holiday season extra special with their Wonderful Productions. Seeing the venues decked out for the holidays adds to the spirit of the season. Case-in-point is the Gateway's Holiday Spectacular On Ice starring Olympic medalist NANCY KERRIGAN. The superb production, directed by Gateway vet Keith Andrews, runs through January 1st at the beautiful Bellport venue and is certainly a must see this Winter season.

Ms. Kerrigan hosts the evening (or, afternoon if you are catching the matinee) as well as taking part in several of the vingettes of the two act production. A large company of extraordinary skaters and singers thrillingly exude the Holiday spirit. The score of this show is a clever compilation of classic carols and new contemporary holiday songs. This is including "Happy Holidays", "Holly Jolly Christmas", and "White Christmas" among the iconic selections while "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Grown Up Christmas List", and "Christmas Eve/Sarejevo" head up the modern performances. Kudos to Music Director Hosun Moon for the festive selections. The cast also has fun surprises during the show and the enthusiastic audience responds resoudingly with thunderous applause.

Indeed, you will notice how stunning the production is. Brittany Loesch's bi-level set is well done. For the record, I am still in awe of them putting in an ice rink for this production. For my fellow fashion lovers, Marianne Dominy's constumes are gorgeous, too. Add in Brian Loesch's stuninng atmospheric lighting design and you will simply be entranced at this production.

And so, you should certainly put The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular On Ice on your To-Do list this holiday season. In addition, the bustling town of Bellport looks gorgeous this time of year which will also surely get you into the holiday spirit. The brilliant NANCY KERRIGAN, a superb company, and the exquisite Gateway Playhouse indeed will make this holiday season on Long Island... spectacular!


