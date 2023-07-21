Review: GREASE Is The Word at The Argyle Theater

Putting on a production of Grease is not easy. Mainly because of the huge following the show has due to the hit 1978 film starring John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John. It is one of the few movie musicals that is better than the original stage show. The original Broadway production, while great in its own right, suffers from a choppy book. After numerous revisions, book writers Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey established smoother transitions and gave the story a better flow; although for the life of me, I’ll never understand why the car flew at the end of the film. Grease has been revived for the stage numerous times, but no production has been able to capture the magic of the film. Of all the productions that I’ve seen, The Argyle Theater’s production is as close as you will get to seeing the movie live and that is all thanks to its director Eugenio Contenti.

Grease is the story of star-crossed lovers Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski. After a whirlwind summer romance, Danny and Sandy must learn to deal with love's challenges. With the summer now over, will their love be able to survive against school, peer pressure and cliques? Mix-in the adventures and hilarious hijinks of "greaser" gang, the T-Birds, and their girlfriends, the Pink Ladies, and you have Grease.

Eugenio Contenti directs a fine production. Not only does he successfully honor the film, but also gives nods to various stage productions. The show opens just like the 1993 West End Revival. After an audible introduction from Vince Fontaine, Danny and Sandy open the show with a duet from afar to the tune of “Sandy”. Jake Goz gives a vocal stirring performance as Danny Zuko; you most definitely will have “chills that are multiplying”. Ellie Smith also shows off her immense talents in the role of Sandy; she particularly blew the roof off of the theater with her performance of the reprise of “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee.” Contenti compiled a stellar crew to help create his vision. Steven Velazquez’s set design is a perfect amalgamation of all three Broadway productions, which is further amplified by the excellent lighting design by Christopher Chambers. Costume Designer Peter Fogel also did a fantastic job capturing the threads of the 1950’s while incorporating subtle nods to the film; Fogel’s costumes for the big High School Dance are a perfect example. While paying homage to Grease’s various incarnations, Contenti also provided his own creative spin to the show. I especially liked how he gave some underused secondary characters their moment to shine. “Born to Hand Jive” is typically a number performed by Vince Fontaine. In this production, Contenti gifts the song to Sonny, played by Michael Drinkwater, who truly rocks the house. Some verses/choruses are also provided by High School Principal, Miss Lynch, played hilariously by Terry Palasz. I also really loved what Contenti did with the character of class geek Eugene. Contenti provided new depth to this character which all future productions should utilize. Conor Stepnowski, as Eugene, is a true scene stealer and will absolutely win you over. Contenti was also wise to include ALL of the songs specifically written for the film (“You’re the One that I Want”, “Grease”, “Sandy” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You”) and place them perfectly throughout the show; clearly, he didn’t want the audience to riot at the theater.

Speaking of the audience, when did Grease become The Rocky Horror Picture Show? I’ve never seen a show with such a loud, comical and at times obnoxious audience response. During “Summer Nights”, there was a gentleman tapping his cane to the piano rhythm line of the song. The audience, then became a chorus and joined in singing all the back-up vocals like: “Well-a, well-a”, “Dow, doobie, do” and “Shoo bop bop”. During Mike Bindeman’s rocking performance of “Greased Lighting” I had a sweet man in his 80’s dancing along with the cast on my right side and to my left was a couple of girls dressed in costume as Pink Ladies echoing the choreography. The Pink Ladies in the audience were also belting alongside Sandy when she sang “Hopelessly Devoted to You”. The audience hand jived during “Born to Hand Jive.” Even during Danny’s big number “Sandy”, the audience couldn’t control themselves and sang the entire song right along with him. I felt like I was sitting in the audience of a rock concert as opposed to a musical. I can tolerate singing and dancing audience members during a show, but definitely not talking. There was an awfully rude middle-aged couple who would NOT STOP talking and laughing throughout the entire show. I’m kind of surprised they weren’t thrown out and can only hope that they are reading this: People be present. If you’re going to spend the money to see a show, then give the cast and crew the respect they deserve by watching them work their magic on stage. Not to mention, have respect for your fellow audience members who have spent the same money as you and want to enjoy the show. Other than that obnoxious couple, the entire fanatical audience absolutely loved the show and I know you will too. I’m sure many of you will become just as enveloped by the show.

A particular favorite musical moment for me was Roger and Jan’s number “Moonin’”. Mekhi Holloway’s insanely talented vocals and Katelyn Lauria’s comedic prowess make this underrated gem of a song a star-making number. Also, Allie Re as Rizzo give a RAW performance of “There are Worse Things I Could Do”. While this show has many great moments, by far the greatest was when in one scene, Danny Zuko opens his locker to pay his love and respects to a photo of Sandy. As a true tribute, hanging on the back of the locker door is a picture of Olivia Newton-John as Sandy. Nicely done Argyle Theater!

Grease is currently playing at The Argyle Theater through August 27, 2023.

