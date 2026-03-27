Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

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A bucolic tale of a small community—almost like the town square that Belle from Beauty and the Beast goes through—that makes a sharp turn into human rights violations, “Fiddler on the Roof” asks quite a bit from its actors to go from whimsical country life to a terrified ousted community deemed undesirable by their own government.

In the intimate and gothic theater of St. James Center for the Arts, director Tony Chiofalo found a way to tell a big story of significant moral weight with a countryside story of tradition in a way that makes the exile of the people of Anatevka a modern interpretation with characters being relatable and admired because of the cast’s charisma he honed.

Scott Hofer as Teyve, the earnest dairyman patriarch of the story, was heartfelt and comedically astute in the role. Hofer’s ability to maintain lightness amidst adversity showed how he could fare incredibly well as a dramatic actor in a straight play version of “Fiddler.” Hofer made the blood and sweat feel palpable to the audience every time he lifted the dairy cart and took a much needed seat on it before a monologue. The final scene with Teyve admitting defeat and carrying the cart off-stage was poignant and heavy with Hofer’s posture changed from earlier scenes.

Emily Nadler as Goldie was a great foil of no-nonsense, stern maternal energy opposed to Teyve’s bubbly temperament. Her interaction with all five daughters in the beginning of “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” is a masterclass in pacing and connection. Nadler’s slow-burn to show Goldie’s softer side with “Do You Love Me?” in the second act was beautiful and took well-practiced skill to not reveal that in earlier scenes.

Abigail Hamblen as eldest daughter Tzeitel had all the characteristics of a traditional ingenue, but emoted the deep struggle she has with her intended husband. At her wedding, Hamblen’s light hand motions and beaming smile created a character arc for Tzeitel that was satisfying and complete. Sawyer Goldfelder as Tzeitel’s true match, Motel, had a nervous rabbit energy that endeared him to the audience.

Justin Wooster as Lazar Wolf, the well-off butcher that was Tzeitel’s intended was a gracious presence in the wedding scene despite being the jilted groom. His military straight back preserved his dignity throughout the show.

Kelsey Shain as Hodel was a classic rebellious second-born and had a smirk-to-smile that rounded out the character and her want to learn about more. Aaron Mor as Perchek the tutor from Moscow and Hodel’s match had wonderful frenetic energy that was in line with Perchek’s revolutionary beliefs. Shain and Mor had great chemistry that added to the passion of the characters to question the status quo.

Heidi Jaye as Chava captured a quiet defiance as a bookworm that makes the marriage to Fyedka (Glen McKay) the hardest for Tevye and Golde to accept. McKay’s inviting demeanor softens the controversy of a cross-religious marriage by focusing on simply two young people in love.

In a stand-out performance was Joan St. Onge as Yente. For all of the grating characteristics about Yente’s voice (that St. Onge encapsulated the gossip hound) she seemed a welcome presence in every home. In a scene where she takes vegetables from Golde’s table while discussing a match, St. Onge manages to make stealing seem like a sympathetic action.

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