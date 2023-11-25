Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre

The production runs through December 31st.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night Photo 1 Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
Photos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle Theatre Photo 3 Photos: MARY POPPINS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows at The Argyle Theatre
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Celebrates Opening Night Photo 4 Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Celebrates Opening Night

Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre

Northport's John W. Engeman Theatre offers a sensational incarnation of Disney's Beauty And The Beast this holiday season. Some may call this a "tourist trap", but you will find that the story is as relevant as ever. Based on the 1991 Oscar-winning animated movie, this production, masterfully directed by Engeman vet Drew Humphrey, runs through December 31st at the exquisite Long Island venue.

As we know, this "tale as old as time" centers on Belle; true to herself even when her fellow townspeople perceive her as odd. This leads her (almost) into trouble when she meets the Beast who is under a spell bestowed on him and his household by an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved by the time the last petal falls on the rose, the curse will be lifted.

Belle is bookish, has a lovable, semi-eccentric inventor for a father, and she's a dreamer yearning for more than her provincial town life. Daniela Rodrigo makes a stellar Belle performing classic Alan Menken/Howard Ashman/Tim Rice score flawlessly and well emulating Belle's head-strong demeanor. A high point is the collective gasp on Ms. Rodrigo's entrance for the famous ballroom dance scene with the most stunning yellow dress (see picture above). Dustin Cross certainly outdid himself on this gorgeous piece as well as the rest of the brilliant costumes in the production.

Ms. Rodrigo makes a great team with Joe Caskey who superbly portrays the Beast. Mr. Caskey's depiction of the angst-ridden monster is excellent. The Beast knows that he must do something to win Belle over as time is dangerously running out on the rose. Mr. Caskey's costume is also stellar and very striking among John Burkland's eerie lighting design. After all, the story is set in a dark and dingy castle that is under a spell. Indeed an additional highlight - and certainly an audience favorite - is Caitlin Burke's brilliant performance - in the role of Mrs. Potts - of the show's title song. Additionally, Johnathan Cobrda as Lumiere and Robert Anthony Jones as Cogsworth are a hysterical duo. Truth be told, the entire company is truly outstanding.

Also on Mr. Humphrey's clever creative team is Music Director Nick Wilders who masterfully heads up the fantastic live orchestra. The set, designed by Engeman vet Kyle Dixon, is well done with seamless scene changes. And, a special kudos to Mandy Modic on the excellent choreography. It is apparent that everyone is thoroughly enjoying their time in this production.

And so, Disney's Beauty And The Beast is certainly a hit for the John W. Engeman Theatre this season. A classic story and remarkable cast make for a thrilling night of theatre.

Photo courtesy of the John W. Engeman Theatre


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble Will Perform in Concert at Huntingtons Heckscher Museum of Ar Photo
Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble Will Perform in Concert at Huntington's Heckscher Museum of Art

The acclaimed Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble will present a concert of music for flute, strings and harp, on Friday, December 1 @ 7 PM at Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Avenue in Huntington, NY.

2
Cast Announced for CM Performing Arts Centers Holiday Season Production Of ELF THE MUSICAL Photo
Cast Announced for CM Performing Arts Center's Holiday Season Production Of ELF THE MUSICAL

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their cast of Elf The Musical running this Holiday Season on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from December 2 - 17. Check out the cast here!

3
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Celebrates Opening Night

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opened last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities! Check out the photos below!

4
Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Takes Opening Nigh Photo
Photos: The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Takes Opening Night Bows

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opened last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities! Check out photos of the opening night bows here!

From This Author - Melissa Giordano

Melissa has been covering theatre for BroadwayWorld for the past eight years and has loved every second of it. She is consistently inspired by the talent of the artists of her beloved Long Island and ... Melissa Giordano">(read more about this author)

Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street TheatreReview: THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street Theatre
Review: IN CONCERT - 'AN EVENING WITH JESSICA VOSK' at Staller CenterReview: IN CONCERT - 'AN EVENING WITH JESSICA VOSK' at Staller Center
Review: NEIL SIMON'S ROSE AND WALSH at Hampton Theatre CompanyReview: NEIL SIMON'S ROSE AND WALSH at Hampton Theatre Company
Review: RENT at Smithtown Performing Arts CenterReview: RENT at Smithtown Performing Arts Center

Videos

The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42 Video
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
POPS! Outreach Ensemble in Long Island POPS! Outreach Ensemble
Staller Center for the Arts (3/24-3/24)
Veronica Swift in Long Island Veronica Swift
Staller Center for the Arts (3/02-3/02)
Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024 in Long Island Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024
Staller Center for the Arts (3/09-3/09)
In The Heights in Long Island In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
Elf The Musical in Long Island Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
Rhythm of the Dance in Long Island Rhythm of the Dance
Staller Center for the Arts (3/16-3/16)
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo in Long Island Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Staller Center for the Arts (4/20-4/20)
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra in Long Island Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (3/23-3/23)
Vic DiBitetto in Long Island Vic DiBitetto
Staller Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Long Island Chicago (Non-Equity)
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts [Concert Hall] (12/06-12/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You