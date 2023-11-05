Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Cultural Arts Playhouse

By: Nov. 05, 2023

“Put On A Happy Face,” and RUN to check out BYE BYE BIRDIE at The Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset. Directed and Choreographed by Danny and Jen Amy, the production is bursting at the seams with energy and star-power talent!!

Brian Frank, Aidan Schroh and Jenna Ghidaleson
(photo by Abbey Nash Slawitsky)

Starring in the titular role of “Conrad Birdie,” is audience favorite Aidan Schroh. Possessing a voice nearly identical to Elvis himself, he had a hush fall over the audience any time he started to sing. Schroh’s dedication and passion to this work is evident, as he intricately brought us a “Birdie” that seemingly stepped out of a time-machine coming from the 1950s. 

Brian Frank appears as “Albert Peterson,” and his portrayal is perfectly manic. Frank especially stands out as one of the best to step into this role, as his connection to every single actor on that stage is very evident. “Put On A Happy Face” had the audience giggling with delight as Frank displayed his spectacular dancing. 

Perhaps one of the most delightful performances of the evening was Christine Baehrle as  “Mae Peterson.” The work she puts into this role is evident and the result is magnificence unparalleled. One of Baehrle’s many stand-out moments was a scene in Act 2, where “Mae” ends a rant with her head, literally in the oven. Every moment she stepped on stage, the audience was in pure stitches. 

No production of BIRDIE is complete without the “MacAfee Family,” and the actors that made up this family are pure gold. John DiGiorgio appears as “Mr. MacAfee,” and as always, he leaves the audience on the edge of their seats wondering what he will do next. As “Mrs. MacAfee,” we have Karen Santaromita. Her clever timing brought the audience back in time, perfectly capturing the character and the time period of the show. Appearing as “Randolph” is young star-on-the-rise, Michael Hurst. “Randolph” calls for a smart actor with strong comic timing, and Hurst fits the bill to a T, and then some. Be on the lookout, Hurst will be a household name before you even know it. 

Rounding out the “MacAfee Family” in the role of “Kim,” is the incredible Jenna Velez. With a strong voice, and phenomenal dancing, Velez is a force to be reckoned with, and clearly did her homework when building the role of “Kim.”

Jenna Ghidaleson appears as “Rose Alvarez.” Her performance shines bright through her incandescent vocals and strong attention to the period of the show. 

A special mention has to be made of the ensemble. Composed of true triple threats, each ensemble number was truly electrifying. Josh Amy and Becky Baehrle stood out as dancers, boasting incredible skill, complete with acrobatics. “Telephone Hour” was an audience favorite, and it truly was a spectacular moment in this show. 

A special mention has to be given to the Directors/Choreographers, Danny and Jen Amy. It is evident through the performances of the actors that these two possess a special gift that most directors can dream of having; exceptional attention to detail that reflects through the performances of their actors. Watching this show was as if we took a lense and took a glimpse into the time period of the 1950s. 

BYE BYE BIRDIE runs at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset through August 27, 2023! 



