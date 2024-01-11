Reggae Dance Party With RUM PUNCH MAFIA Comes to Bay Street Theater in February

The performance is on Saturday, February 10th at 8 pm. 

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce A REGGAE DANCY PARTY with Bob Marley TRIBUTE BAND, THE RUM PUNCH MAFIA on Saturday, February 10th at 8 pm. The Rum Punch Mafia is a local Southampton-based band made up of local friends and musicians. They are a roots, rock, and reggae band focusing mostly on roots reggae. At their Bay Street Theater performance, they will be celebrating the life of and paying tribute to the great Bob Marley the King of Reggae, performing his hit songs including “One Love”, “Exodus”, “Stir It Up” and many more!

The dance floor will be calling and you won't be able to stay in your seat!

Tickets are $37 in advance and $47 the day of the event and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am to 5 pm. 

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.




