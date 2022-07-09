RAGTIME THE MUSICAL Announced At Bay Street Theaterand Sag Harbor Center For The Arts

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the musical event of the summer: Ragtime The Musical. The Tony-award-winning musical, directed by Will Pomerantz, is the grand finale of the 2022 Mainstage Season. Ragtime begins previews starting Tuesday, August 2, before its opening night on Saturday, August 6. Single seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase, call the Box Office at 631 725 9500 from 11 a.m. to showtime daily, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



With Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Book by Terrence McNally, Rediscover America with Ragtime, the epic musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow's classic novel that captures the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. The worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his daughter, and an African American ragtime musician intertwine in this sweeping musical about America's Gilded Age when our nation was mixing, boiling, and changing. Will Pomerantz, Bay Street Theater's Associate Artistic Director, will bring together the team with which he created Bay Street's extraordinary production of Evita to create a visionary new production of this Tony Award-winning contemporary classic to the East End.



The cast includes Kyrie Courter (Sarah); Derrick Davis (Coalhouse); Lora Lee Gayer (Mother); Zachary Prince (Tateh); Daniel Jenkins (Father); Harrison Bryan (Younger Brother); Davon Williams (Booker T. Washington); Clyde Voce (Matthew Henson); Rachel Parker (Sarah's Friend); Taylor Jackson (Harlem Woman); Cathryn Wake (Evelyn Nesbit); Victoria Huston-Elem (Emma Goldman); Ryan Hunt (Willie Conklin); Cecelia Ticktin (Kathleen), Will Hantz (The Boy); Sonnie Betts (The Girl); and Ian Lowe and Brianna Kaleen as Swings.



The creative team on Ragtime is: Will Pomerantz (Director); Christopher Grant and Lauren Grant (Co-Choreographers); James Bassi (Musical Director); Rick Sordelet (Fight Director); Anna Louizos (Scenic Designer); Hunter Kaczorowski (Costume Designer); Meghan O'Beirne (Associate Costume Designer); Mike Billings (Lighting Designer); Dalton Hamilton (Assistant Lighting Designer / Programmer); Jon Weston (Sound Designer); John Millerd (Associate Sound Designer); Brian C. Staton (Projection Designer); Andrew Diaz (Props Designer); Ryan Touhey (Orchestrator); Tommy Kurzman (Hair/Makeup Designer); James FitzSimmons (Production Stage Manager); and Christine Catti (Assistant Stage Manager).



Will Pomerantz has directed and developed new plays and musicals with such theatres as The Guthrie, American Repertory Theatre, 2nd Stage, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theatre, Hartford Stage, New York Theater Workshop, The Signature Theatre, The Kennedy Center, Soho Rep, Culture Project, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Studio Theatre, The Mark Taper Forum and Ensemble Studio Theater. He has directed world premieres by such playwrights as John Guare, David Auburn, Craig Lucas, Kia Corthron, David Lindsay-Abaire, Stephen Belber, Noah Haidle, Linda Cho, and Kira Obolensky. Will is currently Associate Artistic Director for Bay Street Theater, where he has directed The Last Night Of Ballyhoo, My Witch, and his newly envisioned production of Evita. As playwright, his scripts include both plays and books for musicals, including This Side of Paradise, For The Last Time and About Love, which have been produced in New York and regionally.



Kyrie Courter is a performer and content creator based in New York City. Chicago credits include School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre); Next to Normal (Writers Theatre, Jeff nomination for Performer in a Supporting Role); Marie Christine (BoHo Theatre, Jeff nomination for Performer in a Principal Role); Legally Blonde (Paramount Theatre); Seussical, The Color Purple (Drury Lane Theatre, Black Theater Alliance Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical); Company (Venus Cabaret Theater); BLKS (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Thaddeus and Slocum (Lookingglass Theatre Company); Dreamgirls, Applause, Babes in Arms (Porchlight Music Theatre). You can keep up with her on Instagram: @kyriecourter, and you can check out some of her content on YouTube under the username Kyrie's Karaoke. She sends love, light, and good vibes to everyone in the audience. Enjoy the show!



Derrick Davis' theater credits include The Phantom of the Opera (The Phantom); Carousel (Billy Bigelow u/s); The Lion King (Mufasa); The Tap Dance Kid (William u/ s); The Little Mermaid (King Triton); I Dream (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.); and Dreamgirls (Curtis Taylor Jr.). Opera credits include Amahl and the Night Visitors (King Kaspar) and Die Fledermaus (Gabriel von Eisenstein). Television credits include Hallmark Channel's One Royal Holiday, ABC's Dangerous Liaisons, and A Christmas Tale. Film credits include Can a Song Save Your Life. Concert credits include An Evening of Broadway (solo concert), Lincoln, NE; A Journey Through Love (solo concert), New York, NY; A Christmas Journey (solo concert), New York, NY; and An Evening With Rodgers & Hammerstein (concert soloist), Las Vegas, NV. @dreamclimber



Lora Lee Gayer's Broadway credits include Holiday Inn (Roundabout Theatre Company); Doctor Zhivago (Broadway Theatre); and Follies (Marquis Theatre). Off-Broadway credits include Pipe Dream (New York City Center Encores!) and These Seven Sicknesses (Exit, Pursued by a Bear). Regional credits include performances at The Kennedy Center, The Ahmanson, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Goodspeed Musicals, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Alliance Theatre, The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, McCarter Theatre Center, Alley Theatre, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Film credits include The Post. Television credits include The Tick (Amazon Studios); House of Cards (Netflix); Law and Order: SVU (NBC); Little America (Apple TV+). Education: Carnegie Mellon University and Interlochen Arts Academy. Awards include Helen Hayes Award, Chita Rivera Award, NFAA finalist, National Arts and Letters Award, and the Lotte Lenya Young Artist Award. Lora Lee has performed both nationally and internationally with symphonies and orchestras. She is the founder of The Hysterical Womxn's Society, a non-profit aimed to give platforms to those fighting for human rights. @LoraLee_Gayer



Zachary Prince is thrilled to make his Bay Street debut in Ragtime. He was last seen as Brian in the regional premiere of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons at Asolo Rep. Broadway credits include: Honeymoon in Vegas, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, and Baby It's You. International: An American in Paris (Adam) at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. National Tour: Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli). Off-Broadway: The Last Five Years (Jamie standby) at Second Stage (dir. Jason Robert Brown). Favorite regional credits include: The Glass Menagerie (Tom Wingfield) at Pioneer Theatre Company, Parade (Leo Frank) at Theatre Raleigh, Triangle (Ben/Vincenzo; Theatre Bay Area Award - Best Actor) at Theatreworks Silicon Valley, and Into The Woods (Baker) at Kansas City Rep (dir. Moisés Kaufman). Zachary has also performed as a guest artist with symphonies across the continent, including the Cincinnati Pops, Sun Valley Summer Symphony, Carolina Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Omaha Symphony, Southwest Florida Symphony, Steamboat Orchestra, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. BFA, Carnegie Mellon School of Drama. zacharyprince.com



Daniel Jenkins: Broadway credits include Oslo, Golden Boy, Billy Elliot, Mary Poppins, Wrong Mountain, Big, (Drama Desk nomination), Angels in America, Big River (2003/1985 Tony, DD noms). Off-Broadway credits include Golden Shield, To Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday, Oslo, Travels with my Aunt, Stage Kiss, Paris Commune (Civilians Associate Artist), Sex Lives of our Parents, Benefactors, Love Child (co-written w/ Robert Stanton). Writer/performer of Borrowed Cash (with Melissa Van Der Schyff) at Le Poisson Rouge and ART and Feast Here Tonight at the Vineyard Theatre. Regional credits include appearances at ATL, Long Wharf, KC Rep, and Barrington Stage. Film credits include Martin Scorsese's The Irishman; for Robert Altman: O.C. And Stiggs, Tanner '88, The Caine Mutiny Court Martial; Cradle Will Rock, Glory, In Country, and Five Corners. Television credits include The Watcher, City on a Hill, Bull, Elementary, Veep, Orange is the New Black, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order.



Harrison Bryan is making his Bay Street Theater debut! Off-Broadway credits include A Patron of the Arts (Cherry Lane), Three Sisters (Sheen Center), Brecht on Brecht (Atlantic), Rescue Rue (Daryl Roth), MCC's FreshPlay Festival, Spring Awakening (NY Innovative Theatre Award). Select Regional: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Helen Hayes Award Nom.), Hand to God (Handy Award), Little Shop of Horrors, Assassins, Twelfth Night, Avenue Q. TV/Film: Blue Bloods (CBS), Deuce (HBO). BFA: Boston University. Also a playwright, librettist, and puppeteer, Harrison has several new works in development including A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical. His other plays have been read, workshopped, and/or produced Off-Broadway at The Cherry Lane, The Flea, Theatre Row, Irish Rep, The Nuyorican, FringeNYC, The Dramatist Guild, Broadway Comedy Club, BMI, and The Players Theatre. Harrison's past work with FACES, Theatre Network for Teens, used theatre-therapy to promote peace, tolerance, and anti-bullying. Love to his family, fiancé, Will, Jim, and Maria for their trust and (breath) support. HarrisonBryan.com @hahaharrisonbryan.



Davon Williams is a two-time Anthem Award winner, an international performer, NYCLU Artist Ambassador, Eastern Principal Delegate for the Actors' Equity Association, Former Communications Director for Black Theatre Coalition, and a TED Talk alum. His work has been covered in Deadline, Forbes, CBS, Playbill, The Daily Beast, BroadwayWorld, 60 Minutes, and numerous other platforms and publications, but today... he happily gets to be an actor. Tour credits include Dreamgirls (McCoy/Rigby- Ovation Nominee). Regional credits include Grey Gardens (Brooks) at Center Theatre Group; 5 Guys Named Moe (Nomax) at Fulton Theatre; Oklahoma! (Curly) at Weston Playhouse; Porgy And Bess at Ensemble Theatre Company; Titus Andronicus (Aaron) at Philly Shakes; and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Lysander) at Shakespeare in Clark Park. Film and Television credits include FBI, Tango Macbeth, Naked Dragon, Funny Or Die, Go Bolivia Go, Outrageous 911, Tattoo Nightmares, La Meduse Rogue, and The Receipts with Davon Williams. Davon's Bay Street premiere is made possible thanks to his family, friends, ATB Talent, and Will Pomerantz. @daywilling. davonwilliams.com



Clyde Voce was recently seen in the Broadway 1st National Tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Other tours include The Color Purple (Revival), Sister Act, Elf, and Rock of Ages (Vegas Company) Regional credits include Kinky Boots, Till: A New Musical, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Wiz, My Fair Lady, and Guys and Dolls. Off Broadway credits include Hindsight (Assoc. Director). Thanks and love to my family, friends and WAM. Proud member of AEA. @clyde.voce



Rachel Parker has recently been seen in Pippin (Leading Player, Pittsburgh Playhouse), Beyond the Moon (Pittsburgh CLO's SPARK New Works Festival), and Ragtime (Sarah's Friend Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center). BFA, Point Park University. Big thanks to Mom and Dad, and Hudson Artists Agency! @rachel.s.parker



Cecelia Ticktin is a New Jersey-based actress, writer, and singer-songwriter. Prior to the COVID Shutdown she toured the country with the Broadway Musical Wicked, standing by for the role of Elphaba. Since then she's been seen in the musical Kismet in Santa Barbara (directed by Lonny Price), and Bay Street's outdoor production of Camelot, which welcomed the residents of Sag Harbor back to the joy of live theater. She's thrilled to be returning this summer to take part in the musical Ragtime! As a writer, Cecelia has three current projects: A semi-autobiographical dark comedy series called Chronic that centers on a protagonist living with chronic pain (a finalist in Sundance's 2021 Episodic Lab), a drama/mystery series called Release that examines what unchecked grief can do to a person's psyche, and a full-length play called Pass that asks the question, "What happens when you think you're going to die, and then you live?" (She promises to write an office comedy next.)



Cathryn Wake's Broadway credits include The Great Comet. Off-Broadway credits include 53% Of (World Premiere), The Fantasticks, The Other Josh Cohen, The Hello Girls (World Premiere). Select Regional: The Glass Menagerie (Pittsburgh Public), Conscience (George Street Playhouse, World Premiere), The Suffragist (GBPAC, World Premiere), Well-Intentioned White People (Barrington Stage, World Premiere), Ebenezer Scrooge's...Christmas Show (The Old Globe), The Second Girl (CATF), Loch Ness (The Rev), The Seedbed (New Jersey Rep, World Premiere), Agent 355 (Chautauqua Theater Company). Television credits include Madam Secretary, Glee, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (featured vocalist), and The 71st Annual Tony Awards. Cast Albums: The Great Comet, The Hello Girls. Education: BFA Pace University, LAMDA. @CathrynWake



Victoria Huston-Elem (she/her) was most recently seen as Max in Goldie, Max, & Milk (59E59) and Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street (SSMT). National Tours: Finding Neverland; The Addams Family. Regional favorites: The Circus In Winter (Goodspeed); The Music Man (Goodspeed); Into The Woods (Flint Rep); Les Miserables (Lyric); Sunset Boulevard (NSMT); and Sister Act (NSMT). New York: The Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Golden Boy of the Blue Ridge (Prospect) Himself And Nora (Minetta Lane). Recordings: Golden Boy Of The Blue Ridge; Artists In Residence; Future Demons; Her Sound; and Shawn Ku's A Score To Settle. Victoria is overjoyed to be crossing Ragtime! off her bucket list at last. Many thanks to CTG and her family for their unwavering support. More information: @VHustonElem victoriahustonelem.com.



Ryan M. Hunt National Tours: Rock of Ages, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Mamma Mia!, The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Regional: Matilda, The Full Monty, ...Spelling Bee, Into the Woods, Assassins, Catch Me If You Can. B.F.A. University of Evansville. Thank you to Bay Street for the opportunity to finally do one of his favorite shows! Thank you to ATB, friends, and family for all of their support. Proud member of AEA. @ryan_m_hunt



Will Hantz has been lighting up the stage at Bay Street since the age of 8. From his first performance as Christopher Robin as part of Stages and various roles in The Frankenstein Follies, to the role of Little Jake in the professional musical Annie Get Your Gun, Will has enjoyed every minute of his time in the spotlight. Will appeared in the independent film Kaleidoscope, screened at The Montauk Film Festival, and joined the cast of Sun & Sea (a climate change opera) at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and on the road at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Will is excited to be back on his home turf and playing the role of Edgar in Ragtime this summer. He will attend The Frank Sinatra High School of the Arts in September.

Sonnie Betts, born July 13, 2013, found her love for acting at the age of 4. She surprised her family by her natural ability to recite lines with confidence on stage. Sonnie continued to grow as a young actor by taking classes at Gateway Theater, where at the of 6, she was featured as Gretl in The Sound of Music. Soon after, she appeared in a pilot Harlem: Town Hall. Sonnie is a model student at East Moriches Elementary School. Special thanks to vocal coach Lydia Sabosto, Stage Door Dance, and acting coaches Michael Baker and Allen O'Reilly for making her dreams a reality. Sonnie has a special gift for making people, young and old, feel good on and off stage. She is loved by many and her family couldn't be more proud. We love you "little girl," break a leg!

Ian Lowe appeared in the Off-Broadway production and National Tour of Murder for Two directed by Scott Schwartz. Other New York credits include Cradle Will Rock (Classic Stage), Nikolai & the Others (Lincoln Center Theatre), Day Before Spring (The York), unCivil War (NYMF). Regional credits include appearances at Old Globe, Bucks County Playhouse, Geva Theatre, Hangar Theatre, Capital Rep, Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Cape Playhouse, Weston Playhouse, Houston TUTS, Adirondack Theatre Festival, St Michael's, many others. TV and Film credits include Pose (FX), The Sugar Plum Twist (Hallmark), and lots of commercials. BA, Yale University. For Rachel and Sadie. theianlowe.com

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.