Productions Over The Rainbow To Kick Off Their 19th Year With LEADER OF THE PACK

Last year, when Productions Over The Rainbow presented Godspell on their Main Stage, which was their first Main Stage since before the pandemic, they learned that there was not only the demand from performers across Long Island but from patrons as well for more Main Stage Productions.

Now in their 19th year as an organization, Productions Over the Rainbow is proud to present their 80th production: Leader of the Pack - The Ellie Greenwich Musical. Perhaps one of the best examples of art imitating life, Leader of the Pack tells the story of singer/songwriter Ellie Greenwich, a native of Long Island who grew up in Levittown. As many Long Islanders can tell you, Levittown was essentially the blueprint of the cookie cutter copy and paste suburban neighborhood in which while the outside of the houses may be different in color and style, the insides were the same exact building blocks. Leader of the Pack in itself, is the blueprint for many of the modern biographical jukebox musicals we've seen on Broadway over the years (Beautiful, The Cher Show, Tina, and Broadway's current running MJ the Musical, and A Beautiful Noise, just to name a few).

Art also imitates life for some of the cast members of this production. Austin Sidito, who plays singer/songwriter Jeff Barry, is a Singer/Songwriter himself who is no stranger to the music scene (listen to some of his original music here). When not away at school, Austin can be found performing live acoustic acts across Long Island.

As for Brendan Noble who plays Gus Sharkey, a caricature modeled after notorious Songwriter/Producer Phil Spector, there are multiple parallels. While well known for his efforts in the theatre world on Long Island, Brendan also spent several years as a songwriter and keyboardist in multiple bands (The LDM Band, and Hallowed Earth), has composed instrumental music used in various independent and commercial projects, as well as briefly worked for a Music Production Company in 2012-2013 where he acted as the PR for musical acts as local as Sayville, New York (Kayla Stockert) to as far as Sacramento, California (March Into Paris)

For both Sidito and Noble, getting to play these roles allows them to incorporate aspects of their own life experiences and relate it to the real life people they are paying homage to.

As seen in multiple recent Jukebox Musicals, the role of Ellie Greenwich is split up between three different actresses portraying her at different parts of her life. From youngest to oldest, Ellie is portrayed by Emily West, Jessica Konik, and Joan Meichner-Shaw, who each have their own relationship with music that helps them have a different perspective in addition to being different ages. We've asked each of the Ellie's to briefly give us a glimpse as to what music means to them at this point in their lives.

Emily West: "To me, music is an escape. There is no right or wrong to what makes me happy, and I can truly be at peace. It is a blessing to know that no matter what state the world is in, I will always have music waiting for me".

Jessica Konik: "To me, music is everything. Music can hold messages, thoughts, and emotions all within one phrase. Music has been there for me my whole life - through the good and the bad. Getting to portray Ellie and feel her through her lyrics has been a beautiful experience".

Joan Meichner-Shaw: "For me, music has been my passion, my grace, escape, my safe place, and my best friend. When I first discovered that that music was something that I could do, I realized the immense power it has to connect us all as it is a universal language. It can truly heal us and teach us all to be more human. For me, music is ingrained in the deepest part of my soul."

Mounting the production team of Leader of the Pack is Robert De Persio Jr (Director), Crystal Grandison (Choreographer), and Carl Hottinger (Musical Director). Leading the star-studded multi-generational cast is Emily West (Young Ellie), Jessica Konik (Ellie Greenwich), Joan Meichner-Shaw (Ellie Greenwich 1980's), Austin Sidito (Jeff Barry), Brendan Noble (Gus Sharkey), Tianna Garrett (Darlene Love), Jasmine Recova (Annie Golden). Also featured are Lily Carrabis (Shelley), Robert De Persio (The Leader of the Pack), Evangelina Gomes (Waitress), Michelle Gomes (Lounge Singer), Maryssa Hughes (Rosie), Jason Snair (DJ Voice), Amanda Teller (Mickey). Bringing the doo-wop harmonies of the 1960's are four separate Doo-Wop groups! Group 1: Cadence De Persio, Jennie Keddy, Kailey Schnurman; Group 2: Jaime Hahn, Lori Malone, JaNeen West; Group 3: Lily Carrabis, Morgan Kacinski, Amanda Teller; Group 4: Robby Boswell, Brian DeGorter Jr., Tim O'Leary. Rounding out the Ensemble as workers in the Brill Building: Gabby Giovan, Dominick Iadanza, Vanessa Johnson, Ray Krahm, Clayton Minella, JoAnn Murphy, Susan Roscoe, Joyce Wood, and Kayla Wrobel.

No 60's based musical would be complete without a band. Conducted by Carl Hottinger, The Leader of the Pack Pit Band consists of Keyboards: Carl Hottinger; Trumpet: Colin Smith; Reeds: Brendan Meier; Guitar: John DeRicco; Bass: Rob Curry; Drums: Mike Ayala

Leader of the Pack will be presented at Sagamore Middle School (57 Division St, Holtsville, NY 11742) on Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13 at 7PM.

FRIDAY January 12th at 7:00PM TICKET LINK:

Click Here

SATURDAY January 13th at 7:00PM TICKET LINK:

https://LeaderOfThePackSATURDAY.eventbrite.com

About the Show:

This hit Broadway musical retrospective celebrates the life and times of Ellie Greenwich, whose doo-wop sounds skyrocketed to the top of the 60s charts. The story of Ellie's rise to fame and fortune is punctuated with the virtual hit parade of her music: "Chapel of Love," "Da Doo Ron Ron," "Be My Baby," "Hanky Panky," Do Wah Diddy Diddy," "And Then He Kissed Me," and, of course, the title song, "Leader of the Pack."

About Productions Over The Rainbow:

Productions Over the Rainbow Inc. is a 501(C)(3) NonProfit Organization with a mission to provide a safe, educational, positive, and fun venue for children of all ages to pursue their passion in the arts through the efforts and abilities of knowledgeable, talented, and caring staff. Their programs are designed to encourage students in the performing arts to develop intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically, and theatrically. Respect of self, team, and production will be fostered at all audition, rehearsal, and performance times. Productions Over the Rainbow Inc. believes in a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace where all staff, participants, and volunteers, whatever their gender, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, sexual orientation or identity, transgender status, religious beliefs, education or disability, all are valued and respected. POTR will offer possibilities for all interests and ability levels, including, but not limited to, the special needs population. The process is equal to, or more important than the product.