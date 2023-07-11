Photos: See Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker & More at Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala

The event marked the creation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Julie Andrews.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon Photo 1 Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre Photo 3 Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre
Photos: First Look at Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theater

On Saturday, July 8, Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts hosted a spectacular return to their full-blown annual gala extravaganza (after a several-year hiatus due to the pandemic) with special twists and exciting surprises, including Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matthew Broderick. Bay Street Board Member Carol Konner was honored as the Philanthropic Honoree. The new-fangled event took place throughout Bay Street Theater and featured a peak "behind the scenes" for theater-loving guests, and included a performance directed by Associate Artistic Director, Will Pomerantz featuring Broadway star Derrick Davis as host and Isaac Mizrahi adding his hilarious thoughts as he oversaw a live auction.

See photos below!

In addition to the above, talent including Musical Director, James Bassi, from Bay Street's Ragtime; Samantha Massell ("Rosalind Franklin" from Double Helix); Max Chlumecky ("James Watson" from Double Helix); Lora Lee Gayer ("Mother" from Ragtime) and Matthew Scott from Broadway's An American in Paris performed a medley of songs made famous by the honorees. The show was written by Will Pomerantz and Paul Anthony Mongelluzzo. Donna Karan, John Benjamin Hickey, and Chris Bauer were in attendance amongst dozens of stars of stage and screen, donors, patrons and local luminaries.

The event marked the creation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Julie Andrews, whose passionate support of education and Bay Street has been continuous since its very founding. Friends of the Theater, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were honored with the Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event marked the creation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Julie Andrews, whose passionate support of education and Bay Street has been continuous since its very founding. Friends of the Theater, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were honored with the Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award.
 



RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre Photo
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre

What did our critic think of DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre?

2
Direct From Sweden: The Music of Abba Comes to Patchogue Theatre in September Photo
'Direct From Sweden: The Music of Abba' Comes to Patchogue Theatre in September

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Direct From Sweden: The Music of Abba appearing on Thursday, September 21 at 8pm.

3
Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights Comes to Patchogue Theatre in October Photo
Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights Comes to Patchogue Theatre in October

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Emo Orchestra featuring Hawthorne Heights on Wednesday, October 4 at 7:30 PM.

4
THE FIXX Comes to Patchogue Theatre in November Photo
THE FIXX Comes to Patchogue Theatre in November

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces alt-rock pioneers The FIXX with its Live In 2023 Tour on Tuesday, November 21 at 8PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kristin Chenoweth
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/05-8/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The Gateway Playhouse (6/16-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda Jr.
The Gateway (7/07-7/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Holiday Spectacular on Ice Starring Nancy Kerrigan!
The Gateway Playhouse (12/01-1/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Bronx Tale
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (8/12-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chris Milo to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laura
Theatre Box (7/28-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville - 2 PM
John W. Engeman Theater (7/16-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You