Photos: See Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker & More at Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala

On Saturday, July 8, Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts hosted a spectacular return to their full-blown annual gala extravaganza (after a several-year hiatus due to the pandemic) with special twists and exciting surprises, including Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matthew Broderick. Bay Street Board Member Carol Konner was honored as the Philanthropic Honoree. The new-fangled event took place throughout Bay Street Theater and featured a peak "behind the scenes" for theater-loving guests, and included a performance directed by Associate Artistic Director, Will Pomerantz featuring Broadway star Derrick Davis as host and Isaac Mizrahi adding his hilarious thoughts as he oversaw a live auction.
In addition to the above, talent including Musical Director, James Bassi, from Bay Street's Ragtime; Samantha Massell ("Rosalind Franklin" from Double Helix); Max Chlumecky ("James Watson" from Double Helix); Lora Lee Gayer ("Mother" from Ragtime) and Matthew Scott from Broadway's An American in Paris performed a medley of songs made famous by the honorees. The show was written by Will Pomerantz and Paul Anthony Mongelluzzo. Donna Karan, John Benjamin Hickey, and Chris Bauer were in attendance amongst dozens of stars of stage and screen, donors, patrons and local luminaries.
The event marked the creation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to Julie Andrews, whose passionate support of education and Bay Street has been continuous since its very founding. Friends of the Theater, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were honored with the Joel Grey Lifetime Achievement Award.
Photo credit: Lenny Stucker & Barry Gordin
Scott Schwartz, Carol Konner, and Tracy Mitchell
Scott Schwartz, Emma Walton Hamilton, Tracy Mitchell
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Julie Andrews via video
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Dana Bash, Spencer Garrett, Erich Bergen and friend
Tracy Mitchell and Donna Karan
