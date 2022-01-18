Photos: CM Performing Arts Presents BEEHIVE THE 60S MUSICAL

First look at CM Performing Arts presents BEEHIVE - The 60's Musical in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

BEEHIVE - The '60s Musical is a loving, rockin' celebration of that era's powerful female voices whose music stands the test of time - including Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner!

With over two dozen timeless hits, including "It's My Party," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?," "Where the Boys Are," and "You Don't Own Me," the show takes you on a song-filled journey told from the perspective of six women coming of age during this unforgettable time, taking us from their first Beehive Dance through a decade of change.

BEEHIVE - The '60s Musical will have you dancing in the aisles!