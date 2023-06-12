Photos: Neil DeGrasse Tyson And Rosalind Franklin's Great Nephew, Josh Franklin, Visit DOUBLE HELIX At Bay Street Theater



By: Jun. 12, 2023

Bay Street Theater had the honor of hosting two distinguished guests at Saturday night's performance of the groundbreaking musical Double Helix. Internationally renowned astrophysicist and science communications expert Neil deGrasse Tyson, as well as Josh Franklin, the great nephew of the late Rosalind Franklin, attended the captivating production, further highlighting the show's profound impact on both the scientific and artistic communities.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, a celebrated science communicator and avid proponent of scientific exploration, found himself captivated by the performance and stayed long after curtain to meet and congratulate the cast and crew on its achievement. Tyson also spoke about the scientific accuracy and authenticity of the show. He captivated the group of cast, crew and Franklin's family by drilling down on many of the technical, scientific themes explored in the show. It was a wonderful experience to witness his enthusiasm.

Josh Franklin, the great nephew of Rosalind Franklin, a pivotal figure in the discovery of the DNA double helix structure accompanied by his wife Emilie Stanton was also in attendance and stayed long after curtain to meet the cast, crew, and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Josh Franklin, who grew up learning about his aunt Rosalind Franklin's achievements via family lore. He mentioned how Double Helix brilliantly captures the essence of her pioneering work and its enduring significance and represents a long-deserved tribute to her contributions.

Bay Street Theater, is renowned for its commitment to presenting innovative and thought-provoking productions. The presence of Neil deGrasse Tyson and Josh Franklin at the performance further amplifies the show's resonance within the scientific community, with the scientist's family, and beyond.

Double Helix is the compelling story of Rosalind Franklin. A brilliant, young scientist who in the early 1950s uncovered the mystery behind DNA. Her discovery along with her name is often ignored. Her contributions were placed secondary to her contemporaries. Her journey through adversity, prejudice, love, and loss is now told in this bold, new musical.

All performance information and ticket sales can be found at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, which opens every day from 11 a.m. until 30 minutes before the performance. Groups of 10 or more are welcome and receive a special discount if reserved directly through the Box Office.

Photo Credit: Bay Street Theater

Neil deGrasse Tyson and Samantha Massell
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Samantha Massell

Cast of Double Helix with Neil deGrasse Tyson
Cast of Double Helix with Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Samantha Massell, Emilie Stanton, Josh Franklin, Scott Schwartz, and Madeline Myers
Neil deGrasse Tyson, Samantha Massell, Emilie Stanton, Josh Franklin, Scott Schwartz, and Madeline Myers

Austin Ku, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Thom Sesma
Austin Ku, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Thom Sesma

Executive Director of Bay Street Theater Tracy Mitchell; Samantha Massell and Neil deGrasse Tyson embrace
Executive Director of Bay Street Theater Tracy Mitchell; Samantha Massell and Neil deGrasse Tyson embrace

Director Scott Schwartz and Neil deGrasse Tyson
Director Scott Schwartz and Neil deGrasse Tyson

Director Scott Schwartz and Neil deGrasse Tyson talk shop
Director Scott Schwartz and Neil deGrasse Tyson talk shop




Recommended For You