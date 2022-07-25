Photos: JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport presents JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL. See photos from the production!

Sneak a peek into the "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal" of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Based on the top-selling children's book series, this upbeat musical follows the spunky Junie as she navigates through the ups and downs of her first day of 1st grade.

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL will play the following schedule: Saturdays at 11:00am and Sundays at 10:30am. Tickets are $20 for all performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.