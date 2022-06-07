Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ANNA IN THE TROPICS at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that Anna in the Tropics, the second play of the 2022 Mainstage Season, is now in rehearsal. The 2003 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Nilo Cruz, directed by Marcos Santana, will open at Bay Street Theater with previews starting Tuesday, June 28, and Opening Night scheduled for Saturday, July 2.

Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Anna in the Tropics, centers on a sultry and steamy cigar factory in 1929 Tampa, Florida, where the lives of a Cuban-American family are challenged by the vices and temptations that surround them. The factory owner, Santiago, wrestles with a gambling addiction that's emboldened by his half-brother, while his daughters, unhappy in their respective relationships, long for the affection of the factory's handsome lector. Romance, lust, and jealousy collide as the family confronts the discontent in their lives, as a wave of modernization threatens to dispel the very traditions they hold dear. Directed by Marcos Santana.



The cast includes Christian Barillas as CheChe (Yerma, Native Gardens, As You Like It); Maria Isabel Bilbao as Marela (In The Heights, On Your Feet!, Next to Normal); Serafin Falcon as Santiago (Hurricane, Tsunami, and Color of Desire); Iliana Guibert as Ofelia (Superstitions, It's Okay, Voices from a Pandemic); Gullermo Ivan as Paloma/Eliades (El Desconocido, Al Otro Lado del Muro, Lady of Guadalupe); Anthony Michael Martinez as Juan Julian (Comedy of Errors, 39 Steps, Alabama Shakespeare); and Christine Spang as Conchita (Lucky, The Drunken City, Succession).



The creative team for Anna in the Tropics at Bay Street Theater includes Marcos Santana, Director; Rick Sordelet, Fight/Intimacy Director; Luciana Stecconi, Scenic Designer; Fabian Aguilar, Costume Designer; Maria-Cristina Fusté, Lighting Designer; Milton Cordero, Projection Designer; Andrew Diaz, Props Designer; Lori Lundquist, Production Stage Manager; and Kate Croasdale, Assistant Stage Manager.