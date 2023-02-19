Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM, running at Theatre Three through March 18th, showcases the early works of Broadway's greatest composer: Stephen Sondheim. Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and many others, get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with this delightful musical revue.

Check out photos below!

Unforgettable songs from this dazzling creator and his collaborators include "Send in the Clowns," "I'm Still Here," "Another Hundred People," "Losing My Mind," "Comedy Tonight," "Anyone Can Whistle," and "Broadway Baby." With wit, genius, and genuine heart, SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM celebrates Broadway's most influential and innovative artist

The cast features Emily Gates, Linda May, Ana Mccasland, Ryan Nolin, and Jack Seabury

For more information, visit theatrethree.com or call 631-928-9100.