Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
The production runs through March 18th.
SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM, running at Theatre Three through March 18th, showcases the early works of Broadway's greatest composer: Stephen Sondheim. Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and many others, get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with this delightful musical revue.
Check out photos below!
Unforgettable songs from this dazzling creator and his collaborators include "Send in the Clowns," "I'm Still Here," "Another Hundred People," "Losing My Mind," "Comedy Tonight," "Anyone Can Whistle," and "Broadway Baby." With wit, genius, and genuine heart, SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM celebrates Broadway's most influential and innovative artist
The cast features Emily Gates, Linda May, Ana Mccasland, Ryan Nolin, and Jack Seabury
For more information, visit theatrethree.com or call 631-928-9100.
Photo Credit: Steven Uihlein
Company of Side by Side By Sondheim
Company of Side by Side By Sondheim
Ryan Nolin, Linda May, Emily Gates
Linda May and Company of Side by Side By Sondheim
Jack Seabury and Ryan Nolin
Emily Gates, Ryan Nolin, and Linda May
Emily Gates, Ryan Nolin, Ana McCasland, Linda May, and Jack Seabury
Emily Gates, Jack Seabury, Ana McCasland, Linda May, and Ryan Nolin
Company and Band of Side by Side By Sondheim