Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three

The production runs through March 18th.

Feb. 19, 2023  

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM, running at Theatre Three through March 18th, showcases the early works of Broadway's greatest composer: Stephen Sondheim. Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and many others, get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with this delightful musical revue.

Check out photos below!

Unforgettable songs from this dazzling creator and his collaborators include "Send in the Clowns," "I'm Still Here," "Another Hundred People," "Losing My Mind," "Comedy Tonight," "Anyone Can Whistle," and "Broadway Baby." With wit, genius, and genuine heart, SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM celebrates Broadway's most influential and innovative artist

The cast features Emily Gates, Linda May, Ana Mccasland, Ryan Nolin, and Jack Seabury

For more information, visit theatrethree.com or call 631-928-9100.

Photo Credit: Steven Uihlein

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Company of Side by Side By Sondheim

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Company of Side by Side By Sondheim

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Ryan Nolin, Linda May, Emily Gates

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Linda May, Emily Gates

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Linda May and Company of Side by Side By Sondheim

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Jack Seabury and Ryan Nolin

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Emily Gates, Ryan Nolin, and Linda May

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Emily Gates, Ryan Nolin, Ana McCasland, Linda May, and Jack Seabury

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Emily Gates, Jack Seabury, Ana McCasland, Linda May, and Ryan Nolin

Photos: First Look at SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Theatre Three
Company and Band of Side by Side By Sondheim




Robin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher Durang Photo
Robin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher Durang
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the Robin Aren Productions presentation of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, staged Thursday, March 16, thru Sunday, March 19, at Bay Street Theater.
KINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street Theater Photo
KINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the encore screenings of two dazzling and award-winning musicals, Kinky Boots, and 42nd Street, filmed live from London's Theatre Royal, presented by BYExperience. Kinky Boots, with a joyous score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by Harvey Fierstein, screens Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. 42nd Street, one of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, screens Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m.
Photos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle Theatre
The Argyle Theatre, Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. Check out photos here!
Womens Art Center Of The Hamptons Opens Debut Exhibition At Bay Street Photo
Women's Art Center Of The Hamptons Opens Debut Exhibition At Bay Street
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the debut exhibition of the Women's Art Center of the Hamptons (WACH), Making A Mark: The Art of Self Expression.

More Hot Stories For You


Robin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher DurangRobin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher Durang
February 17, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the Robin Aren Productions presentation of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, staged Thursday, March 16, thru Sunday, March 19, at Bay Street Theater.
KINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street TheaterKINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street Theater
February 16, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the encore screenings of two dazzling and award-winning musicals, Kinky Boots, and 42nd Street, filmed live from London's Theatre Royal, presented by BYExperience. Kinky Boots, with a joyous score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by Harvey Fierstein, screens Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. 42nd Street, one of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, screens Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m.
Photos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle TheatrePhotos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle Theatre
February 16, 2023

The Argyle Theatre, Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. Check out photos here!
Hampton Theatre Company Presents THE LIFESPAN OF A FACTHampton Theatre Company Presents THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
February 16, 2023

“The Lifespan of a Fact,” a riveting three-character play that combines biting humor with timely arguments about the collision of print journalism with poetic license, continues the Hampton Theatre Company's 2022-2023 season this spring, with performances running from March 16 through April 2 at the Quogue Community Hall. 
Women's Art Center Of The Hamptons Opens Debut Exhibition At Bay StreetWomen's Art Center Of The Hamptons Opens Debut Exhibition At Bay Street
February 16, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the debut exhibition of the Women's Art Center of the Hamptons (WACH), Making A Mark: The Art of Self Expression.
share