Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents EVITA

The production runs February 10 - February 24.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

The CM Performing Arts Center is presenting Evita, running on the Main Stage in the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from February 10 - February 24.

Check out a first look at the show below!

About The Show: 

Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

The events in Evita’s life are presented in song and commented on by the show’s narrator, Che. Well-known numbers from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece include “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.”

ARTISTIC & PRODUCTION TEAMS

The artistic team includes Director Ronald R. Green III, Music Director Matthew W. Surico, Choreographer Kevin Burns, Lighting Designer John Vaiano, Sound Designer  Tim Haggerty, Costume Designer Ronald R. Green III, and Scenic Designer Ronald R. Green III.

The production team includes Technical and Rental Assistant Brendan Noble, Production Carpenter James Austin, Assistant Carpenters John Mazzarella and Brendan Noble, Scenic Painters Kim Lecker and Liz Macchio, Props Master John Mazzarella, Stage Manager John Mazzarella, and Projections by Evan Lettieri and John Mazzarella.

CAST

The production stars Giovanni Marine (Che), Laura Laureano (Eva), Steven Charles (Magaldi), Jon Rivera (Perón), Jasmine Recova (Mistress), and Sadie Mathers (Child).

The ensemble includes Will Brennan, Kevin Burns, Eddie D’Atri, Samantha Free, Debbie Hecht, Will Logan, Paige Mathers, Kayla Murray, Rebecca Olivieri*, Chantele Sterling, Marc Strauss, Matthew W. Surico, Briana Ude, and Alexander Yagud-Wolek.

* = Dance Captain

Photo Credit: Clicks by Courtney

