Photos: First Look at CM Performing Arts Presents EVITA

The production runs February 10 - February 24.
POPULAR
The CM Performing Arts Center is presenting Evita, running on the Main Stage in the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre from February 10 - February 24.
Check out a first look at the show below!
Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.
The events in Evita’s life are presented in song and commented on by the show’s narrator, Che. Well-known numbers from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece include “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.”
The artistic team includes Director Ronald R. Green III, Music Director Matthew W. Surico, Choreographer Kevin Burns, Lighting Designer John Vaiano, Sound Designer Tim Haggerty, Costume Designer Ronald R. Green III, and Scenic Designer Ronald R. Green III.
The production team includes Technical and Rental Assistant Brendan Noble, Production Carpenter James Austin, Assistant Carpenters John Mazzarella and Brendan Noble, Scenic Painters Kim Lecker and Liz Macchio, Props Master John Mazzarella, Stage Manager John Mazzarella, and Projections by Evan Lettieri and John Mazzarella.
The production stars Giovanni Marine (Che), Laura Laureano (Eva), Steven Charles (Magaldi), Jon Rivera (Perón), Jasmine Recova (Mistress), and Sadie Mathers (Child).
The ensemble includes Will Brennan, Kevin Burns, Eddie D’Atri, Samantha Free, Debbie Hecht, Will Logan, Paige Mathers, Kayla Murray, Rebecca Olivieri*, Chantele Sterling, Marc Strauss, Matthew W. Surico, Briana Ude, and Alexander Yagud-Wolek.
* = Dance Captain
Photo Credit: Clicks by Courtney
Videos
|Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25) PHOTOS
|Pinkalicious The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (3/02-3/02)
|Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns
Patchogue Theatre (2/17-2/17)
|An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Patchogue Theatre (3/22-3/22)
|An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo
Patchogue Theatre (3/16-3/16)
|One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (2/09-2/25) PHOTOS
|An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Patchogue Theatre (4/06-4/06)
|Leslie Odom, Jr. | GALA 2024
Staller Center for the Arts (3/09-3/09)
|An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Patchogue Theatre (3/01-3/01)
|Shakespeare's King Lear
South Shore Theatre (2/17-2/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You