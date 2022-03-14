Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for RIPCORD at Hampton Theatre Company

A riotous game of one-upmanship that yields lots of laughterwhile also revealing deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

Mar. 14, 2022  

Ripcord, David Lindsay-Abaires comedy centered on two strong-willed seniors, will be the second play of the Hampton Theatre Companys 2021-2022 season, opening on March 17 at the Quogue Community Hall and running through April 3.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

A comedic clash over prime real estate in the fictional Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, Ripcord begins when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with Marilyn, a new arrival with an aggressively sunny disposition. A seemingly harmless bet between the women results in a riotous game of one-upmanship that yields lots of laughterwhile also revealing deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

For more information visit: www.hamptontheatre.org

Photo credit: Tom Kochie

Laurie Atlas and Claire Parrella-Curran

Laurie Atlas and Claire Parrella-Curran

Laurie Atlas and Claire Parrella-Curran

Laurie Atlas, Matthew Schiavoni and Claire Parrella-Curran

Claire Parrella-Curran, Lindsey Sanchez, and Giovanni Sandoval

Laurie Atlas, Vincent Cinque, Claire Parrella-Curran and Matthew Schiavoni



