Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three

Poignant, powerful, and heartbreakingly honest, THE GIN GAME shows that secrets held close to the vest are not safe from being put on the table.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Theatre Three presents 'The Gin Game' starring Bradlee & Marci Bing. Performances run from January 13th through February 3rd. Check out the production photos below!

A fierce battle of wits and wills is revealed in the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama THE GIN GAME. A mismatched pair in a retirement facility inadvertently reveal their hearts as they show their hands in increasingly combative rounds of gin rummy. Poignant, powerful, and heartbreakingly honest, THE GIN GAME shows that secrets held close to the vest are not safe from being put on the table.

The production stars THEATRE THREE veterans Bradlee and Marci Bing.

Photo Credit: Steven Uihlein

Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three
Bradlee Bing and Marci Bing

Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three
Bradlee Bing and Marci Bing

Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three
Bradlee Bing and Marci Bing

Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three
Bradlee Bing and Marci Bing

Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three
Bradlee Bing and Marci Bing

Photos: First Look At THE GIN GAME At Theatre Three
Bradlee Bing and Marci Bing



