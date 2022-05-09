Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

This past weekend, the CM Performing Arts Center opened HELLO, DOLLY! which closes out their 48th Season!

Directed and music directed by Matthew W. Surico, choreographed by Kevin Burns, and costumed by Ronald R. Green III, Hello, Dolly! is guaranteed to dazzle and delight!

This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things," are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again.

Tickets are selling fast! Call the Box Office at (631) 218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com/event/HelloDolly