Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 TONY AWARDS NOMINATIONS All the Nominees!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

Directed and music directed by Matthew W. Surico, choreographed by Kevin Burns, and costumed by Ronald R. Green III, Hello, Dolly! is guaranteed to dazzle and delight! 

May. 9, 2022  

This past weekend, the CM Performing Arts Center opened HELLO, DOLLY! which closes out their 48th Season!

Directed and music directed by Matthew W. Surico, choreographed by Kevin Burns, and costumed by Ronald R. Green III, Hello, Dolly! is guaranteed to dazzle and delight!

This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things," are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again.

Tickets are selling fast! Call the Box Office at (631) 218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com/event/HelloDolly

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!

Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts HELLO, DOLLY! In The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!



Related Articles View More Long Island Stories


More Hot Stories For You