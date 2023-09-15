Photos: First Look At BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL. Performances run through Sunday, October 29, 2023. See photos from the production.

From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL is directed and choreographed by PAUL STANCATO (Engeman Theater: The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney’s The Lion King, Flashdance The Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, ROCKSHOW, Happy 50-ish; Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, The Public Theater Joe's Pub, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry, Palm Beach Dramaworks & The Mint Theater).

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit Click Here.