Photos: First Look At BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The John W. Engeman Theater

Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, and many more.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL. Performances run through Sunday, October 29, 2023. See photos from the production. 

From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL is directed and choreographed by PAUL STANCATO (Engeman Theater: The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney’s The Lion King, Flashdance The Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, ROCKSHOW, Happy 50-ish; Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, The Public Theater Joe's Pub, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry, Palm Beach Dramaworks & The Mint Theater).

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: The John W. Engeman Theater.

Renee Marie Titus and Ensemble

Stephanie Lynne Mason

Stephanie Lynne Mason

Stephanie Lynne Mason

Cecily Dionne Davis, Renee Marie Titus, Cece Morin, Zuri Washington

Dwayne Washington, Damien DeShuan Smith, Leron Wellington, Cory Simmons

Stephanie Lynne Mason, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Jillan Worthing, Noah Berry

Jack Cahill Lemme and Stephanie Lynne Mason

Cory Simmons, Leron Wellington, Dwayne Washington, Damien DeShuan Smith




