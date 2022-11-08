Photos: Bay Street Hosts Sensory Friendly Performance of ALL THINGS EQUAL

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' first-ever sensory-friendly performance of All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was performed on Saturday, November 5 at 2 p.m. In the spirit of creating an inclusive community space, Bay Street is looking to incorporate sensory-friendly and relaxed performances of its regular productions as an ongoing feature of its programming.

"It is so important to us that we provide accessible performances to our resident company, East End Special Players, as well as others with varying needs, so the opportunity of enjoying professional theater can be available for all," says Bay Street Theater's Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. "While we have assisted listening devices available for audience members, and provide American Sign Language Interpreters when requested, we are constantly reviewing our accessibility practices and it is our aspiration to continue to expand upon them."



"Sensory-friendly performances are the next step in fulfilling that vision," continues Mitchell. "With the help of our Associate General Manager, Stefanie Anarumo, and the generous guidance and expertise from the occupational therapy team at Advanced Occupational Therapy Services, P.C. in Sag Harbor, we were able to provide a more comfortable and 'safe space' for the Players and others. With support, we hope to be able to continue this again soon and often."



Sensory Friendly performances are designed to welcome individuals with autism and others with sensory sensitivities by providing a comfortable theater-going experience that may be viewed and enjoyed alongside their families and friends.



Technical adjustments to the production include:

A reduction of sound levels with a focus on startling noises

A reduction in stage lighting that may be overwhelming to some

Additional ambient lighting so that patrons can better view their surroundings if they choose to move around or exit the theater.

Designated quiet spaces are available to those who wish to take a break from the performance, and all patrons are free to speak and leave their seats as they wish. A sensory guide to Bay Street Theater and the production will be available.



All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a one-act, 90-minute play written by Tony Award-winning playwright, Rupert Holmes. The play brings audiences into an intimate evening with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, through a fascinating and funny glimpse into her life and its many trials, as they are played out onstage.

Photo credit: East End Special Players

