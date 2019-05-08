Photo Flash: THE PROMPTER In Rehearsal At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater presents THE PROMPTER, the first production of the 2019 Mainstage Season, are now in rehearsal in New York City. The World Premiere will be May 28- June 16. Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Walking Dead, Golda's Balcony) and Wade Dooley (Jersey Boys) star in the show. Single tickets on sale now or tickets can be purchased now as part of the 3-play subscription package for the 2019 Mainstage Season. Call the Box Office at 631-725-9500; open Tuesday - Saturday; 11 am - 5 pm or an hour before show time; or log on to baystreet.org.

The "Pay What You Can" performance, sponsored by Sotheby's International Realty will take place on Tuesday, May 28 at 7 pm. Tickets will go on sale that day at the box office only beginning at 11 am. Tickets are limited and are based on availability at time of purchase. Other special offers include Free Student Sunday Matinees on June 2, 9 and 16. Special savings tickets include "$30 under 30" tickets sponsored by Corcoran, and "$20 under 20" tickets. Special nights in include Peconic Landing night on May 30, AARP Long Island night on June 11 and "Talkback Tuesdays" with several cast members on June 4 and 11 also sponsored by AARP Long Island.



THE PROMPTER was part of the last year's Title Wave @ Bay Street: The 5th Annual New Works Festival. "This play was a big hit at last year's festival, and due to popular demand we are thrilled to now offer our audience the world premiere production of this delightful new comedy about the making of a Broadway show," says Scott Schwartz. "I first worked with Tovah on Golda's Balcony, which became the longest-running one-woman show in Broadway history, and I am thrilled to be reunited with her and to continue my journey with Wade as we bring The Prompter to life this summer."



THE PROMPTER is a new comedy about veteran actress Irene Young (Tovah Feldshuh), who, after a forty-year absence, is returning to the Broadway stage. But now, she can't do it alone; so, the production hires a young actor Wade (Wade Dooley) to be her prompter. But, this isn't her story, it's his. Based on real events, THE PROMPTER is a funny, heartfelt, untold, behind-the-scenes look at Broadway through the eyes of a young dreamer.



The creative team includes Kevin Depinet (Set Design), Mike Billings (Lighting Design), Tracy Christensen (Costume Design), Jon Weston (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair and Makeup Design), Andrew Diaz (Props Design), Denise Yaney (Stage Manager) and Binder Casting (Casting).

Photo Credit: Barry Gordin





