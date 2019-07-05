Photo Flash: SAFE SPACE Opens at the Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce the World Premiere of SAFE SPACE had the official opening night on June 29. The show runs through July 21. This new play by Alan Fox is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (All My Sons, Henry IV, Hairspray, The Coast of Utopia). The play stars Mercedes Ruehl (Torch Song, upcoming film Hustlers, Bay Street's Viva la Vida!), Sasha Diamond (Blindspot, The Romanoffs, Murphy Brown) and Rodney Richardson (The Day Shall Come, CBS's FBI, Somebody's Daughter).

Single tickets are now on sale as well as 2-play subscriptions for this show and the upcoming ANNIE GET YOUR GUN that starts July 30. Call the Box Office at 631-725-9500 or online at www.baystreet.org. The Box Office is open daily day 11 am - show time.



SAFE SPACE is set at an elite university and explores political correctness and the reaction to triggers on campus in America today. When a star African-American professor (Rodney Richardson) faces accusations of racism from a student (Sasha Diamond) the head of the college (Mercedes Ruehl) must intervene, setting off an explosive chain of events where each of them must navigate an ever-changing minefield of identity politics, ethics, and core beliefs.



Audience members for opening night included Bay Street Board of Trustees including Steve Todrys, Board Chairman. Bay Street patrons and friends included Sony Executive and producing partner Amy Pascal, Broadway Producers Jeffrey Richards, Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer, and Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming.



See photographs below by Barry Gordin!





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You