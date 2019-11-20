Photo Flash: MATILDA At The John W. Engeman Theatre Northport Celebrates Opening Night

MATILDA opened at The John W. Engeman Theater on Thursday, November 14. The production will run through Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Take a look at photos below!

The inspiring story of an extraordinary girl comes to life in MATILDA The Musical. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel, MATILDA is the story of the courageous little girl with an unbounded imagination who proves that despite the odds, you can do anything you put your mind to - and change your destiny. Packed with high energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by this Broadway hit and winner of 16 Best Musical awards!

MATILDA is directed by Igor Goldin (Engeman Theater: Newsies, Gypsy, Oklahoma!, 1776, Memphis, West Side Story, The Producers, Evita, Twelve Angry Men, South Pacific; Off-Broadway: YANK!, With Glee, A Ritual of Faith, Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Crossing Swords).

AnnaBelle Deaner



The Children's Cast of Matilda



Zachary Podair and Kieran Brown



AnnaBelle Deaner, Emma Sordi, Lily Tamburo, Meaghan McInnes and Amelia Freiberger



Nicole Powell and Igor Goldin (Director)



The Children's Cast of Matilda



The Children's Cast of Matilda



Max Tuomey and Kieran Brown



Danny Donahue and Zachary Podair



Sara Gallo and Ariela Rozentul



Rachel Perlman and Caitlin Hornik



Emily Kelly, AnnaBelle Deaner and Alex Herrera



Elsa Dees and Dane Agostinis



Rachel Perlman and Nicole Powell



Kate Fahrner and Maddie Quigley



Caitlin Hornik, Michelle Arotsky and Melissa Perry



AnnaBelle Deaner and Michael Perrie, Jr.



The Band-Russell Brown, Andrew Warren, Xander Rovang, Joe Boardman, Joel Levy and Robert Dalpiaz



Micheal Gerri, Jr., Kate Fahrner and Dane Agostinis



AnnaBelle Deaner and Elsa Dees



The Cast of Matilda



The Cast and Creative Team of Matilda