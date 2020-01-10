Photo Flash: First Look at DRIVING MISS DAISY at Theatre Three

Driving Miss Daisy is the moving, yet humorous, story of the 25-year relationship between Daisy Werthan, a well-to-do Jewish widow in postwar Atlanta, and her African-American chauffeur, the retired Hoke Coleburn. As the play progresses from 1948 to 1973, we see how these two very different people become each other's closest companion and confidants. Take a ride down memory lane in this delicate depiction of simmering racial tensions, changing times, and the transformative power of understanding. Get ready to experience the magic that made Driving Miss Daisy a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit and an Academy Award-winning film.

Performances: January 11th through February 1st

Boolie played by Steve Ayle
Hoke played by Antoine Jones
Daisy played by Phyllis March
Directed by: Linda May

Photo Credit: Brian Hoerger, Theatre Three Productions, Inc.




